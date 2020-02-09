The County's (Your) Money

Money matters dominate council.

Money - how to spend it, how to give it, and how to take it in - was the dominate theme for the Aug. 25 meeting of the Laurens County Council. These are some of the dollar figures that were addressed:

-- $50,000, the County appropriation to the Chamber of Commerce for a small business relief fund (see article, this issue);

-- $176,513, amount the county will seek as reimbursement for coronavirus-related expenses;

-- $6,900, county’s match to state funds of the same amount to design a runway lights upgrade;

-- $640,000, amount the FAA will give the county to pay for the runway lights upgrade (FAA is the Federal Aviation Administration);

-- $11.8 million, amount Project Sugar Rush is projected to invest in Laurens County (according to an inducement ordinance);

-- $5 million over the next 3 years, amount that CCL Label will invest in its Clinton plant, under an extended fee in lieu of taxes agreement;

-- $100,000, how much Deep South Firetrucks will pay the Laurens County Fire Service for 6 being-retired firetrucks, replaced by new models bought from Deep South; and

-- $100,000, not to exceed price, what the Fire Service will pay to renovate the Waterloo Fire Station so paid firefighters can bunk there, and enhance fire protection around the shores of Lake Greenwood.

“It makes me feel good to see tax money put right back in our local businesses,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said of a presentation about the small business relief grants.

It was a relatively brief meeting of the Laurens County Council - regular council meetings are the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in Laurens - but a lot of ground was covered. Project Sugar Rush was endorsed in a resolution, and its fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinances will be coming up for two more readings. The company’s name will be inserted into the document on 3rd (final) reading.

Council met in a 5-minute closed session to hear about the project from Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation.

Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, gave the business relief fund report.

Emergency Management Director Joey Avery, Finance Director Lisa Kirk, and Billy Wilson, maintenance and physical plant director, gave a Coronavirus-COVID-19 Crisis update.

Fire Service Director Greg Lindley presented the fire trucks and Waterloo station updates.

Recreation Director Andy Howard made the Laurens County Airport presentation.

There were no public comments, and each of the seven council members had a chance to make additional remarks, but none did. The council also is looking at revamping its system of boards and commission, but this was deleted from the agenda in favor of assignment to a committee.

In his presentation, Lindley said he thought the Waterloo Fire Station already had sleeping quarters built-in.

“I was wrong,” he said. The $90,000 renovation cost (approved at not to exceed $100,000), from the fire service reserves supported by a dedicated tax levy for fire operations, will pay for fire-suppression sprinklers (a codes requirement) and remodeling. Without the change, firefighters have to sleep at the Maddens Station (Stagecoach Rd., Laurens) and lose valuable time driving to a fire in the fast-growing Lake Greenwood area, Lindley said.

Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood was impressed.

“It takes a big man to say, ‘I was wrong.’ THAT is leadership,” said Wood, who will leave his Ware Shoals-area seat on council in early January, 2021. “I know you’ve had the chance to leave the county, but you chose not to. That is why our Fire Service is second to none.”