County's Theatre Company Back in The Gillam Center

Mon, 11/18/2019 - 11:15am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

 

LCCT's Next Production.

 

The Laurens County Community Youth Theatre will present the stage production of ANNE of GREEN GABLES on November 21, 22, and 23 with 7 p.m. curtains and two 3 p.m. matinees November 23 and 24. 

All LCCT shows are back in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/students and may be purchased at the door. Pictured: Young Anne Shirley played by Gemma Gearheart. - Photo provided

