County's Theatre Company Back in The Gillam Center

LCCT's Next Production.

The Laurens County Community Youth Theatre will present the stage production of ANNE of GREEN GABLES on November 21, 22, and 23 with 7 p.m. curtains and two 3 p.m. matinees November 23 and 24.

All LCCT shows are back in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/students and may be purchased at the door. Pictured: Young Anne Shirley played by Gemma Gearheart. - Photo provided