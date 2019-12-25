County's 23rd traffic fatality this year

Fountain Inn - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in Laurens County W-ANOTHER, this morning.

According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Mario Karice Suber from Laurens, died after a vehicle he was in ran off the side of I-385 near the 22 mile marker in the area of Fountain Inn.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Troopers say a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV was traveling south on I-385 when it went off the left side of the road, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned going off the right side of the road.

The coroner's office says Suber died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash. At this time, investigators are still working to determine if he was driving the vehicle or not.

Troopers say there were three other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash adding that none of them were injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT unit is investigating the crash.

ALSO TODAY (Dec. 26) the Highway Patrol investigated a one-vehicle vs pedestrian crash, about 6:40 am on Todd Quarter Road, 2.1 miles west of Waterloo. Driver of the vehicle, a 1999 Tahoe, Stephen McCall of Laurens (seat belted, no injury; one passenger, no injury) rounded a curve and came upon a pedestrian who had exited a stalled vehicle. The pedestrian attempted to cross the northbound lane and was struck.

Coroner's Statement:

On Thursday, December 26, 2019 a pedestrian was struck on Todd Quarters Road in Waterloo, SC. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo. He was 71 years of age. The incident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol. Any information about the incident needs to be directed to the Highway Patrol.

Robin E. Morse, Deputy Coroner

Laurens County Coroner's Office