The County - toward 2021

“People are going to be amazed” -- county council gets upbeat message.

It was perhaps the most upbeat meeting of the Laurens County Council in several years.

As Brown Patterson was elected chairman and Jeff Carroll was elected vice-chairman, the council brought on two new members, David Tribble and Luke Rankin.

“It’s great to be here,” said Rankin, a freshman council member.

“It’s great to be back,” said Tribble, a political veteran.

Along the way of a 3-hour council session, the council heard about Progress -- a $54 million water treatment plant, implementation of a method to spend $35 million on 16 community-enhancement projects, an “unmodified” audit opinion, and progress on meeting $250 million in capital needs over the next 10 years.

County Administrator Jon Caime has the council looking long-term - there are $10 million in bridge repair and replacement needs in Laurens County, and the county started making the fixes last year. Caime said that is possible because, financially, the county is running a surplus, after deficit spending to the tune of more than $2 million as recently as 2017.

“I am looking forward to a phenomenal 2021,” Patterson said.

“People are going to be amazed,” Carroll said.

Among the announcements was the fact that the State, through the Legislative Delegation, has gifted Laurens County a half million dollars toward the $3 million cost of saving the Historic Courthouse.

County-appropriated money, Capital Sales Tax money (approved by the voters on Nov. 3, 2020), and future county money is funding a 3-phase restoration.

The $500,000 grant allows the county to accelerate that process.

Council agreed to spend $405,014 on a Phase 2 and 3 design plan. Phase 1 has been done, now the courthouse has a new dome and a state of the art smoke detector, said Dale Satterfield, the county’s director of public works.

The Historic Courthouse is one of 16 projects funded in whole or in part by a 1-cent sale tax that will sunset in 8 years.

Caime said in 4 of the 16 projects “the county will have no say-so,” and among the others, some are easy projects - buying radios and building an evidence storage structure.

Other, more complex projects will be guided by citizen- and council-committees. Those appointments will be reviewed by the county council. Those projects will include the Agriculture Center, the Public Library in Clinton, the Veterans’ Monument, and the Historic Courthouse.

Caime said, “This is the basic framework. If there are concerns we can pull those out; we need direction to start all 16 projects. This gets the ball rolling forward.”

Caime also was encouraged by the 2020 audit, presented by Grant Davis, of Mauldin and Jenkins, saying this is the second consecutive year that the audit has produced no concerns about the county, financially.

The county has $89 million in total assets.

The county administrator took the council through a review of the 10-year, $250 million capital needs plan. Caime said the big-ticket items to be accomplished are a new Law Enforcement Center, with coroner’s offices, $15.3 million projection; and a new Emergency Medical Services Center, with E911 control room, $17.6 million projection.

A $2 million Evidence Facility for the Sheriff’s Office and a $350,000 renovation of the Medic 1 building will be funded by the Capital Sales Tax.

The biggest project of all will come on-line in 2021.

Jeff Field, executive director of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, gave the council a drone’s eye-view of the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.

It will cost $54 million.

That also includes a raw water intake, new water tank, and pipes in the ground; and it is funded primarily by the US Department of Agriculture loan locked in at 1.5% interest.

“We started our 5-year rate plan 7 years ago. All this is paid for,” Field said. “This is a very important project for the future of Laurens County.”

The site will produce 4 to 6 million gallons of water per day, expandable on-site to 18 million gpd, and permitted for a possible 21 million gpd.

“In November,” Field said, “we will be producing water.”

The project adds an ozone component to deal with taste and odor issues. A small footprint at the in-take site (the Baptist Assembly property on Lake Greenwood) allows for expansion, Field said.

The way the pipeline network is configured, this plant could pump water as far north as Fountain Inn, and as far east as Joanna.

LCWSC will build a new water tank in Hickory Tavern, with money from the Capital Sales Tax.

The utility has installed water and sewer to The Connexial Center industrial area on I-385 (Gray Court).

The utility is making progress on a Lydia Mill, Clinton, sewer project, and a Hwy 56-72, Clinton, sewer connection-enhancement; and has additional plans to enhance its sewer service and treatment plant east of Joanna.

In addition, Field said, LCWSC urges the Laurens County Council and everyone to “support and protect” Lake Greenwood.