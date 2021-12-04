County Meeting, Ex-Administrator's Letter

COUNTY TAKES FIRST CRACK AT BUDGET.

Laurens County Council this Tuesday evening is expected to pass on First Reading a FY 2021-22 County General Operations Budget. It is one of 12 New Business items on the agenda for 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers, second floor of the Historic Courthouse in Downtown Laurens. A Covid Update and Closed Session discussion of 2 items: Legal Briefing, buildings & grounds; and Employment, Administration, also are on the agenda; no actions can be taken in closed session.

Sediment Control and County Road Ordinances also are on the agenda for Title Only, first readings. The council will declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Laurens County Budget:

First reading of the budget ordinance shows these expenses/collections:

$112,615 for Victims’ Assistance;

3 fees: $55/year for each household, Solid Waste Management; $10/year per household, Animal Control; $25/year per registered vehicle for Roads;

$300,000 to collect delinquent taxes;

$97,500 for the Johnson Detention Center;

$66,500 for a Sheriff’s Office fund;

$12,945,000 for the General Fund;

1 mil of tax goes to Public Colleges;

7.32 mils of tax goes to Emergency Medical Service;

2 mils of tax goes to EMS Equipment;

6 mils of tax goes to Deficit Spending or the Reserve Account;

6.1 mils of tax goes to County Equipment.

The Fire Service and Fire Service Equipment is handled by a separate, tax-supported fund & budget.

The County must pay the State $146,400 more for pensions (a state law requirement).

The County Council also will decide if ALL MONEY from LOST* is going to property tax relief or if a portion will be taken to help balance the budget (*LOST = the Local Option Sales Tax).

The County also placed on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot a Capital Projects Sales Tax, which was approved, to raise $35 Million to construct 16 community projects for the next 8 years (each overseen by a committee or a government).

The County also is receiving $13.09 Million in American Rescue Plan money, according to an announcement by the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.

** Ordinances require 3 Readings and a Public Hearing to become official. The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays each month in the Historic Courthouse. Meetings are shown on the Laurens County Website, and are open to the public, masks-optional and social-distance seating is marked.