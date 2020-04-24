County Library celebrated National Bookmobile Day, April 22

Stay informed, entertained through the Laurens County Public Library.

In the days of shelter-in-place, it’s easy to feel isolated. However, there is a window to the world just within reach - at your Laurens County Public Library, on-line.

Brick-and-mortar locations may be closed, for now, but the Library since the 1940s has been extending its reach with the Bookmobile. Nationally, an observance of Bookmobiles was conducted on April 22.

The Laurens County Public Library offers e-books, movies, audiobooks, books for children, magazines, TV series, historic newspapers, Knowledge City for business courses, Tutor.com for homework help, Gale Career Transitions for resume and job help and more.

All this is through www,lcpl.org

“All you need is a library card number, internet service and a smart phone, computer or other device (info: 864-715-9677),” the Library says. “To obtain a car number, have fines waived and for any other information call the LCPL special help number between 9 and 5 on weekdays. You can also contact us at mainlcpl@gmail.com or on Facebook.”

These services could become even more valuable now that public school, K-12, has been closed for the remainder of this academic year, an announcement made April 22 by Gov, Henry McMaster and Education Secretary Molly Spearman.

The library locations in Clinton and Laurens also are closed, to stem the spread of the fast-moving Coronavirus. The Library, however, is offering a special incentive to use its services.

“All fines will be removed during the months of April, May and June. We miss you and look forward to serving everyone in person again soon!” a Library announcement says,

Starting with horse-drawn vehicles sending boxes of books to general stores and post offices more than a century ago, libraries have used bookmobiles to deliver information, technology and resources for lifelong learning to Americans of all walks of life.

On Wednesday, April 22, the nation celebrated National Bookmobile Day, recognizing the contributions of the dedicated bookmobile staff that provide vital library services to their communities through a fleet of more than 659 bookmobiles. The occasion served as an opportunity for Americans to express their support for these important mobile institutions that often extend library services into areas that are not served by a physical library, the Laurens County Public Library said in an announcement.

The Laurens County Library is celebrating National Bookmobile Day by presenting a virtual commemoration of 80 years of Bookmobile service. The presentation is available online and through social media.

“Libraries are engines of opportunity. They level the playing field for every member of our community. Our nation’s libraries often reach beyond their walls to provide equal access to information for all. Bookmobiles offer the perfect example of how libraries bring these valuable resources to our patrons,” says Julian Shabazz, Bookmobile/Outreach Services Coordinator. “Since 1940, our bookmobile has served people of all backgrounds, providing access almost every service that patrons find in library branches, including readers advisory, WiFi, youth and senior programs.”

Celebrated annually during National Library Week, National Bookmobile Day is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA), the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS), and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). For more information, call (864) 681-0793 or see the library’s website: www.lcpl.org