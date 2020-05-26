County Council & School Board

The Laurens County Council will discuss TWELVE salary and salary increase budget items tonight during a closed session (and school board and CNNGA board).

The Council's budget discussions will continue today at 4 pm - accessible by streaming video on the Laurens County Website. Council will discuss NINE items then will adjourn into an executive session to discuss TWELVE more. The proposed FY 20-21 County Budget has a deficit of about $1M - after 3 budget discussions - and that likely will be made up from County Reserves.

Then, at 5:30 pm, Council will reconvene for its regular, twice monthly meeting - again, streamed live from the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. At this session, Council will receive a COVID-19 Update, and will discuss 3 potential Capital Projects Sales Tax projects - a Veterans Park, Emergency Medical Services Headquarters and a Medic I Remodel. Council will give second reading to a ordinance moving ahead "Project Archer" - a solar farm on Hwy 221 in Laurens.

ALSO TONIGHT, the School District 56 Board of Trustees will conduct its monthly meeting, 7:30 pm streamed on Facebook Live. A District Update and Graduation Plans are in the Superintendent's Report; and a Budget Workshop date will be discussed. Budget/Finance and Instruction Reports also will be given to the board.

Normally, the school board meets the 4th Monday of each month - but that was a federal holiday, May 25th Memorial Day. The next meeting will be June 22.

ALSO, at The Cotton Loft:

AGENDA

CLINTON-NEWBERRY NATURAL GAS AUTHORITY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

MAY 26, 2020

6:00 P.M., COTTON LOFT

305 WEST MAIN STREET CLINTON, S.C.

Call to Order

Invocation

Public comments

Approval of minutes from May 14, 2020 meeting

Vote to extend the Resolution Providing Emergency Procedures to hold Public Meetings

Audit Report Year Ending October 31, 2019

Presented by Erin Strickland with SwaimBrown

Operating Report – April 2020

Executive Session; Personnel Matter General Manager Search

Announce future meeting

a. The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:00 p.m., June 30, 2020 at the Newberry Fire House Conference Center

Adjourn

Anyone wishing to view the meeting will need to go to this link:

(http://zoom.us/meeting/82597624778) Meeting ID: 825-9762-4778