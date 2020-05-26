County Council & School Board
The Laurens County Council will discuss TWELVE salary and salary increase budget items tonight during a closed session (and school board and CNNGA board).
The Council's budget discussions will continue today at 4 pm - accessible by streaming video on the Laurens County Website. Council will discuss NINE items then will adjourn into an executive session to discuss TWELVE more. The proposed FY 20-21 County Budget has a deficit of about $1M - after 3 budget discussions - and that likely will be made up from County Reserves.
Then, at 5:30 pm, Council will reconvene for its regular, twice monthly meeting - again, streamed live from the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. At this session, Council will receive a COVID-19 Update, and will discuss 3 potential Capital Projects Sales Tax projects - a Veterans Park, Emergency Medical Services Headquarters and a Medic I Remodel. Council will give second reading to a ordinance moving ahead "Project Archer" - a solar farm on Hwy 221 in Laurens.
ALSO TONIGHT, the School District 56 Board of Trustees will conduct its monthly meeting, 7:30 pm streamed on Facebook Live. A District Update and Graduation Plans are in the Superintendent's Report; and a Budget Workshop date will be discussed. Budget/Finance and Instruction Reports also will be given to the board.
Normally, the school board meets the 4th Monday of each month - but that was a federal holiday, May 25th Memorial Day. The next meeting will be June 22.
ALSO, at The Cotton Loft:
AGENDA
CLINTON-NEWBERRY NATURAL GAS AUTHORITY
BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
MAY 26, 2020
6:00 P.M., COTTON LOFT
305 WEST MAIN STREET CLINTON, S.C.
- Call to Order
- Invocation
- Public comments
- Approval of minutes from May 14, 2020 meeting
- Vote to extend the Resolution Providing Emergency Procedures to hold Public Meetings
- Audit Report Year Ending October 31, 2019
- Presented by Erin Strickland with SwaimBrown
- Operating Report – April 2020
- Executive Session; Personnel Matter General Manager Search
- Announce future meeting
a. The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:00 p.m., June 30, 2020 at the Newberry Fire House Conference Center
- Adjourn
- Anyone wishing to view the meeting will need to go to this link:
(http://zoom.us/meeting/82597624778) Meeting ID: 825-9762-4778