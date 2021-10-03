County Council authorizes an investigation

AN INVESTIGATION - after a closed session last night, Laurens County Council approved of a "county employee" investigation, updated -- council will have a called meeting next Thursday.

There is an unconfirmed report that Jon Caime has left as Laurens County Administrator, and Dale Satterfield is the Acting County Administrator. Late Wednesday, The Chronicle received confirmation that Caime was not in his position but still is employed by the county.

The County Public Works Director, Satterfield also served as a time as Interim City Manager for Clinton, before joining the county. The Council added a legal matter involving human resources to its closed session agenda at last night's meeting, but provided no details. After discussing 3 matters in private, the chair entertained a motion by Jeff Carroll to have the county attorney and human services director conduct an investigation, seconded by Garrett McDaniel.

Vote to approve the investigation was unanimous.

Wednesday morning The Chronicle received a report that Caime had left his position. Council Chairman Brown Patterson referred the question to County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks - The Chronicle received his reply, saying he would consult with Patterson about a statement. Caime has been the County Administrator for 5 years - Tuesday night, he presented a 1st draft county budget and approval timeline to the council.

After closed session, council approved a Service Agreement with Prisma Health related to Emergency Medical Service - a copy of the contract was not immediately available, but The Chronicle has reached out to county administration for a copy. Such a contract requires just 1 Council reading and no public discussion. Cruickshanks said he would provide a copy once the contract has been executed.

That motion to enact the agreement was made by David Tribble and seconded by Diane Anderson, the yes vote was unanimous. The Chronicle had received an unconfirmed report that the County will allow 2 Prisma ambulances to staff the Northern Emergency Services Center, near ZF Transmissions. Work to complete the building costing just over $1 Million is nearing completion.

Chairman Patterson said, however, that is not the case - ""We did approve a contract with Prisma, however, they are not and will not be stationed at the NESS station. They have been providing a truck to the county for several months. It has been stationed at the department building on S Harper St Ext near the 127 bypass. We approved to have two in the county, the second will be stationed on Hwy 14 in Gray Court near the GCO school. While they may be stationed at those locations they will cover calls throughout the county."

No other information on the investigation or the EMS service agreement was immediately available.