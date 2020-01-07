The County Budget Passes

General Fund Budget - $33 Million: County’s Budget has one “no,” opposed to “growing government”.

The lone dissenter from an unanimous agreement on a $33 million Laurens County Budget said now is not to time to be “growing government.”

Laurens County Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood, who will leave the council in January, 2021, voted “no” on final reading of the document, hammered out in constant council meetings over the last three months. In addition to the $33 million operations budget, council approved a separate County Fire Service budget showing $3 million in revenue, also on final reading last Tuesday.

Final agreement on the operations budget survived a last-second amendment.

Council Member Brown Patterson introduced an amendment to negate a $10 increase in the registered vehicle fee. It was $15; going forward it will be $25, at least until the county gets a handle on $40 million in roads-repair needs (not counting bridges).

Patterson, Wood and Kemp Younts voted for the amendment.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts and members Jeff Carroll, Garrett McDaniel and Diane Anderson voted against the amendment.

Then, the full budget passed, 6-1, with Wood still dissenting. Patterson and Younts felt there was enough “good” in the overall budget to warrant its final passage.

Wood, definitely, did not agree. “This budget has 11 new hires. If that’s not growing government, I don’t know what it. Plus, a $10 increase in the car fee, not with high unemployment and this virus going around. It’s just not the right time.”

County property taxpayers will receive a small rebate. Council unanimously agreed to send all proceeds of LOST (the county’s local option sales tax) to the taxpayers as a rebate, and not keep 28% as an “administrative fee,” as it has done the past few years. Patterson praised the council for that move, but Wood said it did not need to be done in ordinance form - he said it was simply “giving back to the people what’s theirs to begin with, it should have never been used in the first place, only in emergencies.”

County finances are bolstered by the fact that tax revenues are up $2 million a year from residential growth in Northwestern Laurens County.

The County has an emergency response building up there, near ZF Transmissions, and a new Thompson Road fire station, near Fountain In; but for the most part, this growth has not “cost the county” very much money. The extra $2 million has allowed reserves to build up to a respectable level - but there’s an unknown, the state’s Local Government Fund still is not fully funded and it could be raided again to pay for the Coronavirus-COVID-19 response. Also, local governments are paying much more now than they used to into the State Retirement Account, to make it solvent again. At one point, Laurens County was losing $1 million a year in unfunded state-law-mandated funding through the Local Government Fund; large counties lose a lot more, but they have more property and industry to make up the difference.

Property taxes will not increase to balance the Laurens County $33 million general fund budget.

The County, and all governments, has the right to raise taxes to the rate of inflation, right now at 1.8%, so they don’t lose ground to rising costs.

Counties, cities and school districts have yet to see the funding impact of state spending, which will not be decided until the full state legislature returns to Columbia in September, presumably when the COVID-19 pandemic will be subsiding.

The next Laurens County Council meeting will be Tuesday, July 14, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. This meeting is open to the public under provisions of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.