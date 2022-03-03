Council's March 7 agenda

TONIGHT --- Starbucks, Clinton, up for annexation.

The Clinton City Council this Monday will consider an annexation that will bring Starbucks to the city, near I-26. An action item on the council's 6 pm meeting agenda says Magnolia Property Group is purchasing property on Hwy 72 at the East Corporate Center Drive for a new Starbucks location. There was a resolution done previously on this annexation, the notice says, and once annexed, construction is to begin.

The annexation is one of 14 items for the Council's regular monthly meeting, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is livestreamed on the City's Facebook page. Council will aprove minutes for 4 meeting conducted in February - it has an executive session meeting scheduled for TONIGHT to discuss hiring a City Manager.

Council will recognize former city clerk Tammy Templeton, will recognize citizens registers to address the council - 2 minutes; adopt a Fair Housing Month resolution; rezone a property to R-Mobile Home, amend the 2015 building codes with the current building codes, and hear an administrative briefing. There are 3 items for closed session - City Dispatch, land use plan for Whitten Center Property, and hiring a City Manager. There will be reports from standing committees.