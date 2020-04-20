Council members express themselves

“This is a time we can help each other” - ALSO, The Governor: What Can Re-open.

In addition to voting on contracts and approving an agreement, Clinton City Council members talked about the Coronavirus response, and told each other to “stay safe,” during an unusual Thursday evening meeting.

They had reason to celebrate blessings - member Gary Kuykendall was back with council after undergoing a medical procedure and the City of Clinton has recorded just 5 Coronavirus cases (18 in Laurens County).

“I want to express sympathy to the family who lost a member. We all know him,” Mayor Bob McLean said.

Council member Danny Cook said he wanted to remind citizens to look in on each other during these unsettled times (the state is under a home-to-work only governor’s executive order lockdown). With “a lot going on,” this can be a stressful time emotionally and financially for many people, Cook said.

Council member Shirley Jenkins thanked the city staff for their work during this critical time. She informed her colleagues that neighboring cities have had council deaths recently; these are Newberry, Gray Court and Laurens. She talked about the 2020 Census - “I want to remind our citizens to complete their forms,” she said, as these figures determine government funding for 10 years in the future.

She thanked Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs and city staff “for getting this meeting together.”

Council Member Robbie Neal said, “The manager, the mayor, and city staff, thank you for the work you are doing around the city.”

Kuykendall reiterated the thanks of his fellow council members, and observed that many residents whose work has been reduced, or are working from home because of the virus, have take advantage of the time to “work in their yards quite a bit.”

He said that has generated a lot of debris, on the roadsides, and the city will have to determine when it can get picked up. McLean suggested that any furloughed employees be brought back to do the pick up.

Council member Ronnie Roth said, “I appreciate Mr. Cannon (city manager Bill Ed Cannon) and the entire city staff. They are doing a real good job.” He pointed out a large water leak on Hampton St., and Public Works Director Joey Meadors said city staff would investigate and make repairs.

Council Member Megan Walsh said she had contacted the Clinton-based United Ministries about its food give-away program and said, “so far, they’re steady with food, The Chronicle has published the services they offer. Anyone in need of food, there are minimal requirements right now.

“This is a time when we can all help each other.

“I know people are proud, to provide for themselves; but if you need help, get it.”

“I want to thank all our city employees during this trying and unsetting time dealing with COVID-19,” McLean said. “There are a lot of unknowns and fear. The debris is a good sign; people have been working in their yards and some of our yards are looking good.”

He updated council on the number of statewide Coronavirus cases (now over 4,000) and suggested that to suppress the virus, people continue what been they have been doing - washing hands, using sanitizer, practicing social distance, and recognizing the CDC recommendation to wear a mask.

“South Carolina is very fortunate (with a relatively small number of cases compared to other states),” the mayor said.

“Laurens County is very fortunate. These (precautions) are great things - keep doing them.” - Reported by Vic MacDonald

United Ministries, 500 Academy St., Clinton, 938-9070, pre-packages meals drive-thru Tuesday & Thursday, 1 - 3 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster Creates accelerateSC, a Coordinated Economic Revitalization Plan

Governor Also Opens Public Beach Access, Limited Retail Businesses

COLUMBIA – Recognizing the impact of COVID-19’s impact to South Carolina’s economy, Governor Henry McMaster today announced the creation of accelerateSC, a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

The plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information. James Burns, a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough, will serve as accelerateSC’s executive director. Burns and the rest of the membership are serving in a voluntary capacity. For further information about accelerateSC and its members, visit the governor’s website here.

Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will attend and lead the first meeting of accelerateSC on Thursday of this week. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Re-Opening of Public Beach Access, Limited Retail Stores

Governor McMaster also issued Executive Order 2020-28, which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs, while delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access, as they see fit.

This order also re-opens retail stores that were closed pursuant to Executive Order 2020-18. The businesses to be reopened are as follows:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice.

Under the order, retail stores may reopen today, Monday, April 20, at 5:00 p.m., but must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Public beach access points, piers, docks, and wharfs may reopen tomorrow, April 21, at noon. Public boat ramps and boat landings were previously reopened pursuant to Executive Order 2020-25.

All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.