The cost of rural water and sewer

LCWSC Board approves small water rate hike - buying new meters.

The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is installing a small rate increase for its water customers; the goal is to buy new, replacement, more accurate water meters. The increase is not designed, however, to offset a 12% water rate increase to the commission from the City of Clinton.

The increase will cost the commission an additional $127,239/annual, and is the only rate increase passed along to LCWSC this coming fiscal year. Clinton also is assessing the increase to its residential customers, to fulfill a consultant’s recommendation that all city departments should pay for themselves.

The increase is a small part of the overall $12,946,405 budget that was approved last Tuesday morning by the commission’s board. Water Distribution is its largest budget category at an overall $9.4 million price tag; the commission also has a small sewer system, and a sewage treatment plant, and it manages Lake Rabon.

“In the spring we will bring in an operator for the Lake Greenwood water treatment plant,” said Jeff Field, commission executive director. In 2021, the commission will start pumping and treating its own water from Lake Greenwood; the raw water in-take, treatment plant, and pipe in the ground work is underway right now by LCWSC contractors. The pipelines will be completed much earlier than the treatment plant, as the weather has been good and three pipe-laying contractors are making steady progress.

When it’s all complete, LCWSC will decide how much water to buy from its three suppliers - Laurens CPW, the Greenville Water System and the City of Clinton - and how much to supplement that total from Lake Greenwood.

The water treatment plant, pipes, and tanks are one of the largest project ever undertaken in Laurens County’s history.

The small water rate increase for tier one and tier two customers - a $1 increase, or 2.5% based on 4,000 gallons usage on an average bill - will be phased in. The money will allow the commission to replace water meters from 2009, some of which have started to fail.

The commission could go to a full internet meter-reading system, but it is much more expensive than the commission wants at this time. The new meters can be read by a technician driving by, or via the internet with an accompanying data-package cost. The internet system is more efficient in areas where houses, and water customers, are close together; LCWSC has conducted a trial run in Gray Court.

That is where the commission is seeing growth - 193 new taps so far in FY 20 with most in the Laurens County north-west corner (south of Fountain Inn). The commission is budgeting for 200 taps a year, even though it has slowed down this work and line extensions because of the Coronavirus. All board members and staff wore masks and had their temperatures taken at the June 23 morning board meeting. “Our staff has been pretty busy given the circumstances,” Field said. “There are two or three new subdivisions in development - subdivisions are going strong. It could mean more than 1,000 taps could hit in the next five years, that give us a 3% growth base. If you’re not growing, you’re standing still.”