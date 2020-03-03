Coroner Appointment

The Governor has appointed interim coroner Vickie Cheek as the Laurens County Coroner for the remainder of this term of office.

A statement issued by Cheek today said:

“We are saddened by the unexpected death of Coroner F.G. "Nick" Nichols. As his Chief Deputy Coroner, I am honored to be appointed as Coroner for the remainder of the year. I hold the necessary qualifications and certifications to do so. For the past 19 years, I have had the honor of working under Mr. Nichols' leadership and have been blessed with the duty and privilege of assisting those at a most difficult time in their lives, the loss of a loved one. Whether one passes in the company of family and friends or alone, our decedents deserve the dignified treatment of a coroner. I have always considered working in the Coroner's Office God's calling in my life and will continue to serve Laurens County citizens with integrity, honor, and compassion.

“I want to thank Governor Henry McMaster and the delegates, my family, the Nichols family and everyone that has given me encouragement, support and prayers over the past few weeks. I appreciate this opportunity and will focus my energy on serving our community well and carrying on the legacy of high standards Mr. Nichols has left behind.”