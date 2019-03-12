Coroner and Businessman

Laurens County Coroner passes away - with obituary notice.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols died on Tuesday after a lengthy illness.

Nichols served five-terms as coroner. He was elected in 2000 and took office in 2001. He served 37 years in the coroner’s office, also serving a chief deputy coroner.

Nichols has worked in the office earlier Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said.

“As I opened the door for him (Monday) at the office, he smiled with that big cigar hanging out the side of his mouth and said, ‘good morning Ms. Cheek...did you think I couldn’t open the door by myself’?” Cheek said on Facebook. “He had a good morning, but little did we know that yesterday would be the last time he would be back to the office. God had bigger and better plans. We will miss him so much.”

Nichols received the Sue Townsend Award in 2011 and was named Coroner of the Year by the SC Coroner’s Association in 2007.

Nichol’s wife, Myra, served a Mayor of Clinton from 1994-2003.

Nichols was owner of Nichols Texaco, Nichols Lift Trucks and Nichols Properties for more than 30 years. He retired from these businesses when he became coroner in 2001.

Nichols was a member of the SC Coroner’s Association, Laurens County Shrine Club and Hejaz Temple and Clinton First Baptist. He served on the SC Association of Countywide Elected Executives and was a member of the South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification.

Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.

F.G. “Nick” Nichols

F.G. “Nick” Nichols, 76, husband of Myra Bishop Nichols for 58 years, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Mr. Nichols was born in Piedmont to the late Gordon Nichols and Frances Agnes King Nichols. He was formerly the owner and operator of Nichols Texaco and was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Greenville Technical College. Nick worked with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office for 38 years, serving as the Laurens County Coroner for the last nineteen years and was a member of the South Carolina Coroner’s Association, which named him the Coroner of the Year in 2007. He was a member and past president of the Clinton Exchange Club and a board member of the South Carolina Association of County-wide Elected Officials. He was a receipient of the Sue Townsend Award.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Nicky Nichols III and wife Rachel, and Art Nichols and wife Robin; two brothers, Terry Nichols and wife Debbie, and Jerry Nichols; five grandchildren, Morgan Fann and husband Ricky, Ann Webb and husband Cole, Hunter Nichols, Bailey Nichols, and Rylee Nichols; and two great-grandchildren.

Per Nick’s request, no services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Potters Field, 216 W. Main Street, Suite 114, Laurens, SC 29360.

Fletcher Funeral Service