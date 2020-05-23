Coronavirus testing, locally

TODAY: Prisma Health is virus-testing in Laurens.

Saturday, 5/23, E.B. Morse Elementary, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens -- 10 am - 2 pm, weather permitting.

Prisma Health officials caution that the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing. Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/