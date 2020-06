Coronavirus Snapshot

Totals (June 4) -- Clinton has 23 Coronavirus cases, and is projected for 164. U.S. deaths have topped 109,000.

Laurens County cases: 76; Deaths: 4; Projected cases: 543.

South Carolina cases: 13,005; Deaths: 525, 52% of which are among blacks; Projected cases: 90,364.

Hardest hit small counties in SC: Kershaw, 351 cases; 2,507 projected cases; Darlington, 313; 2,236 projected cases; and Clarendon, 301 cases; 2,150 projected cases.

Highest Counties: Greenville, 1,854 cases Richland, 1,609 cases. State's Recovery Rate: 85%.

United States cases: 1,910,773; Deaths: 109,533; Recovered: 692,544; US Rate: 83% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 6,639,109; Deaths: 389,899; Recovered: 3,205,413; World Rate: 88% recovered/discharged.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info