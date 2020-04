The Coronavirus: Death-Recovery

Today’s COVID-19 Totals (April 29).

Laurens County cases: 38; Deaths: 1; Clinton cases: 12; Deaths 1; Projected cases: 86.

South Carolina cases: 5,881; Deaths: 203; Estimate by May 16: 9,064 cases; Projected cases: 42,007. Hardest hit small counties in SC: Kershaw, 234 cases; 1,671 projected cases; and Clarendon, 201 cases; 1,436 projected cases.

State's Recovery Rate: 73%.

United States cases: 1,054,166; Deaths: 561,009; Recovered: 144,423; US Rate: 70% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 3,199,277; Deaths: 226,790; Recovered: 992,925; World Rate: 81% recovered/discharged.

Monday, April 13, was the peak day for deaths in the U.S., according to the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation at the University of Washington. Peak for SC deaths was projected as having occurred April 9.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info