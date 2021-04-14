Cooper offers alternative to Ryan Homes development

Clinton residents and local business owners Chip Cooper and Joseph Dyches spoke before City Council Monday evening to present preliminary plans relating to City owned properties containing 40 acres more or less, located on the southeast side of Highway 72.

According to Cooper, his company LWC Properties, LLC made an offer to the City Manager in January to which he did not receive a response. The property in question is located next to Cooper’s property and according to Cooper, did not realize it was for sale until it went through the first reading in January.

Cooper pointed out multiple areas in the city that could also be utilized such as Southwood, located on Highway 72 - 18 homes have already been developed with another 29 lots available, North Adair Street – there is currently a plan for six homes with an additional 40 acres behind that property and an additional 75 acres beside the future Recreation Complex.

“My point in all that is, I think Council needs to know what’s available out there in making a decision for everything,” Cooper said. “As a vested member of this community, I want to see Clinton succeed and grow. It benefits all of us and I see all of these as being great assets.”

Dyches, the engineer behind the plans, said they are very early in the development process, but said instead of 40 acres, look at “129 acres of property that can be executed over the next 20-25 years.”

“Chip’s property, which nearly surrounds the subject parcel, is the connection point to the Whitten Center property, which is currently being title transferred over to the City of Clinton – about 800 acres prime for development. You have connections back to District 56, Clinton High School that can be made and then you look back at the detailed plan and we create a northern connection that projects towards the highway ultimately into the Millers Fork area,” he said.

Dyches added that they are simply asking for the opportunity to make the preliminary plans, presented to Council, to come to fruition.

The plan, according to Dyches, will offer a range of housing types/lot sizes which include single-family attached (townhomes), entry-level/workforce housing, semi-custom and custom homes. Lot sizes range from ~0.1 acres (townhomes) to ~2 acres (custom) and homes will be constructed by a combination of national/regional home builders (~30 lots), townhome builders (~16 units), as well as ample opportunities for incorporation of local builders (semi-custom & custom home types).

Dyches said by incorporating a housing gradient, “we are able to serve a wider variety of homebuyers while integrating the design and form to the surrounding development.”

Regarding the same item, Council heard from Chris Seeby and Dave Hagan, representing Ryan Homes. For the City of Clinton, the project currently on the board is about a 140 lot size. The timeline given will be broken into three phases: Design (3-4 months), Permitting (2-3 months) and Construction (6 months). Seeby and Hagan said the prices for the homes would range between $197-237,000 (around the same numbers projected by Cooper) and between 1,440 – 2,200 square feet with a 15-foot distance between houses. They said they would like to get lots on the ground by next fall.

In other business:

* In a 6-1 vote (Mayor voted against), Council passed an emergency ordinance to temporarily suspend normal operating procedures of the City of Clinton City Council meetings and to authorize the City Manager to develop and enact a plan to ensure continuity in the delivery of government services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bob McLean told Council he would like for the public to be able to attend meetings, but on a limited basis.

* Council unanimously passed a resolution providing for adjustment of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Property Tax Program. In passing the resolution, Council voted to strike the restriction of years the resolution is to be reviewed (Council reviews this every year) and to add an item to pay back approved indebtedness by fire and police.

* Council unanimously voted to table adopting a non-standard meter rider option policy until the next meeting.

* Council unanimously voted to authorize the Director of Public Works to place an order for the purchase of one rubber track mini excavator. The Iron Peddlers, out of Monroe, North Carolina was the lowest bidder at a cost of $71,079. This equipment comes with a five year, 5,000-hour warranty. The purchase will be made from the Depreciation Fund.

* Council unanimously voted to authorize the City Manager to enter into a contract with Satterfield Construction Company to resurface East & West Centennial and Calvert Avenue from South Woodrow to South Holland Street. It was recommended to the staff to accept a bid from Satterfield Construction Company out of Greenwood in the amount of $179,806. Funding for the project is $100,000 from the LCTC with the remainder from the FY 21 Capital Paving Budget.

* Council unanimously voted to table the second reading of the ordinance approving the sale of City owned real property containing 40 acres, more or less, located on the southeast side of Highway 72 pending further information from the presenters who spoke, along with the Interim City Manager and attorney.