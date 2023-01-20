Home / Breaking News / Cooking with gas

Fri, 01/20/2023
Senator Tim Scott's Office & CNN
CNN — Last week, Richard Trumka Jr., a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner, sent emotions boiling over when he said in an interview with Bloomberg that the agency was considering banning gas stoves, citing the fact that over 12% of childhood asthma cases in the US are the result of gas stove usage. Though the White House soon set the record straight, saying that “The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves,” the momentary panic at the thought that Americans might be forced to cook with electricity revealed just how opinionated we are about what fuels our kitchens.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), along with eight of their colleagues, sent a letter to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) demanding answers on Commissioner Richard Trumka’s proposal to ban gas ranges and stoves.

 

The senators sent this letter after a January 9th article published in Bloomberg in which Commissioner Trumka expressed interest in banning gas stoves and ranges.

 

“Since that time, our offices have fielded numerous calls from concerned constituents worried that they may not be able to purchase a new gas stove for their home moving forward,” the senators wrote. “According to the Energy Information Administration, over one-third of U.S. households use gas stoves. Consumers have chosen their home appliances based on numerous factors, including upfront price, operating costs, maintenance costs, and convenience. Gas stoves tend to result in lower utility bills than their electric counterparts. Gas stoves are also generally more durable, with less parts being susceptible to breakages or other defects. A ban on these stoves would therefore likely result in higher utility bills, disproportionately affecting low-income populations.”

 

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households have a gas stove or range.

 

Senators Scott and Lummis were joined by U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

 

Read the senators’ letter here

 

 

