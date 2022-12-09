September 9, 2022

One of South Carolina’s preeminent civil rights attorneys will speak at Presbyterian College on Constitution Day.

Malissa Burnette, a partner at Burnette Shutt and McDaniel in Columbia, is the guest lecturer for the college’s celebration of the U.S. Constitution, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Kuhne Auditorium.

Burnette is a fierce advocate for civil rights and equality in South Carolina. She has played critical roles in legal battles protecting women against employment discrimination, legalizing gay marriage, and securing the rights of women to play in male sports. Burnette also was instrumental in the federal case against The Citadel and other state-supported military schools that forced them to admit female cadets.

Burnette has strong PC ties. Her husband, Michael G. LeFever, graduated from PC in 1969 and is the former president and chief executive officer for the S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities. Their daughter, Grant LeFever, is a 2013 graduate of PC and also an attorney.

In addition to employment law, Malissa also practices family and personal injury law. She’s a certified federal mediator and an experienced arbitrator as well. She has served her community and the legal profession through numerous Bar positions, civic organizations, church boards, and commissions.

She has also served the public through many appointed positions over the years, ranging from the Governor’s Domestic Violence Task Force to the board of directors of South Carolina Equality. She also served as former Lt. Gov. Nancy Stevenson’s chief of staff.

A dessert reception will follow Burnette’s address.