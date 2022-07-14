A Consignment Boutique

PHOTOS: THE TIPSY GYPSY.

Part of Clinton’s resurgence in business is having unique shops in the Uptown area for residents and visitors alike to enjoy and patronize.

One of those unique businesses officially opened last Wednesday afternoon as the Typsy Gypsy Consignment Boutique welcomed visitors along with City and Chamber officials.

“As a chamber, we are honored to be a part of this and super excited for you being here in this new business, said Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, “Shelby and Curtis, we’re so glad to see you here and welcome you. If there’s anything we can do, call Mr. Brooks (Tom Brooks, city manager).”

The boutique’s owner, Shelby Bruce, thanked everyone who has been instrumental in establishing the newest business on Clinton’s Uptown Square. “I can’t thank you enough for welcoming us, my husband and our crazy little girl (Sadie, age two and a half) to Clinton. We plan to stay here forever.”

The location, 105 East Main St., was home to Emma Jane’s, also a boutique and gifts store. That store’s owner, Lisa Chapman, has some of her merchandise in Typsy Gypsy on consignment.

Consignments are accepted by appointment. The business has paperwork for those wishing to have items on consignment in the shop explaining the process.

Shelby and Curtis met through the military, and it’s a homecoming of sorts for Curtis as he attended Riverside High School. The Bruces widened their search for a forever home and found Clinton, arriving in October, 2020.

The shop has a large selection of wedding dresses and formal wear. Women’s clothes, accessories and shoes are part of the merchandise available, along with unique home decor and furniture.

The store’s grand opening also featured catered food from Steamers restaurant, just across Musgrove Street from Tipsy Gypsy’s front door.

An article about Tipsy Gypsy also is available on the Laurens County Buzz on-line news site.

Business in Clinton

WPCC AM & FM Radio is off the air TEMPORARILY while their tower is being upgraded. Owner Pat Patterson expects off-the-air status will last about a week, then the stations will return with an even stronger signal..

Legacy at Hays, opened July 7.

Tipsy Gypsy, opened July 6.

Sauceville House of Fades, 327 W. Main St., Clinton - 923-4434.

Axe Craft Depot, 864-547-1020 - Melissa Cooper Meadors.

Laila’s Place Ice Cream, 200 W. Main St., Clinton, Jason Devette & Tia Devette.

Stogie’s, 100 Musgrove St., Clinton — Facebook.com/stogiesonmusgrove; Brandon Page.

The Lumberyard bar - DE Tribble Building @ 1111, 1113, 1115 Gary St., Clinton.

Bojangles, Hwy 72 @ I-26 - nearing completion.

Starbucks, Hwy 72 @ I-26 - under construction.

Check out City of Clinton SC Economic Development on Facebook for updates.