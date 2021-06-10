Consider these workers for appropriate jobs

Employ the Differently-Abled: Mayors sign Disabilities Employment Awareness Month proclamations.

Four towns in Laurens County bound together Sept. 28 to promote the hiring of differently-abled people. It’s a nationwide effort themed, “America’s Recovery Powered by Inclusion.”

The front courtyard of Laurens District High School was the coming together point for four mayors and representatives of School Districts 56 and 55, which have disabilities life-skills and employability classes for those students who need them. The event was organized by Carolyn Beasley Shortt, District 55 Transition Coordinator, and featured remarks by Chad Ulmer, representing Vocational Rehabilitation, and Jason Tavenner, representing Disabilities and Special Needs.

Mayors read from their proclamations, provided personal reflections, or both.

All stressed to the students attending the event, “We are here for you.”

Proponents of hiring differently-abled workers stress that employers who take the step will receive a dedicated worker, who truly wants to come to work and is dedicated to completing the task at hand.

The Laurens County DSN Board operates work centers, including Evergreen Skills, between Laurens and Clinton, that provide a work environment for the consumers.

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said the city’s receptionist, Jerome, knows everything about every sporting event from over a weekend. Working for a while at Whitten Center, McLean said if you ever wanted to see a consumer there get angry, “just tell them they couldn’t go to work that day.”

“This is the largest gathering of mayors in the history of Laurens at one time,” said Shortt, who chairs the Laurens County School District 55 Transition Interagency Committee. “We have two school districts coming together - Laurens District High School and Clinton High School - to observe and commemorate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. Why? Because it takes all these businesses under the auspices of these mayors to come together to get employment for you after high school. This is all about you - it is about us - it is about Laurens County.”

“The whole idea of this is inclusion,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “The whole nature of disabilities employment is people have opportunities; we value the rights and privileges of every student being able to do his or her best.”

Janice Kennedy, a retired educator and grandparent with 38 years at Laurens High and 43 years total service, working with special needs students, said the work is “empowering them to be strong advocates for themselves not only in school, but in the workplace and post secondary avenues that they intend to pursue.”

“I have a special needs grandson who has faced many challenges in his lifetime. I greet you here today on behalf of him and special needs students who seek to become productive members of society.”

These special students advocate for themselves through communications skills, how to work as a team player, and how to budget the money they earn in becoming a productive citizen, Kennedy said.

On behalf of Canady, her oldest daughter, Cathy Little, chairwoman of the District 55 Board of Trustees, said, “I want to express our sincere thanks to all the businesses in Laurens County that employ our students; and if you are a business and you do not work with us currently, I encourage you to contact Mrs. Shortt at the high school so that you can get a partnership going. We have a wonderful community and we look forward to working with everyone. Anyone that employs these students, you will gain much more for yourself and your company than these students are gaining from you because, I promise you, they have personalities and smiles and they delight everyone that they’re around.”

Discussing the proclamations, Tavenner said Governor Henry McMaster has also signed this employment proclamation. “It talks about you, students and adults with special needs, who make working their number one priority. Employment first is a term that all of you know well -- all things are good in idea form; but when you actually take action, that’s when that idea starts to churn and starts to make a difference. So, today, your action by signing will make ideas grow.”

Mayor Barbara Smith of Waterloo said her town’s proclamation points out that in 1990 President George W. Bush signed the Americans With Disabilities Act, vowing to respect the rights of others, recognize civil rights, and live together as citizens respecting each other.

Mayor Stellartean Jones of Gray Court said her town’s proclamation points out that people with lifelong disabilities are productive citizens, neighbors and family members, deserving of opportunities for economic independence and personal growth; it celebrates the success of people with disabilities in education, work, and community service.

The proclamation encourages everyone to work together to promote opportunities for people with disabilities, to recognize the many contributions of people with disabilities in communities, and honor the work of caregivers for their fellow citizens.

Mayor Nathan Senn of Laurens reflected on a childhood experience at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, where his first minister has a daughter, Angela, with developmental disabilities - “but even as a child I grew to love Angela and she made me feel more comfortable, she became a special person to me.” He said his grandmother, Louise Senn, after teaching more than 40 years in the classroom decided to retire -- “and when she couldn’t stand that, she came back to the classroom to teach special need students, so after school, at Ford School, after I finished my classes I went to my grandmother’s classroom and I got to know some of her students, and I saw what they meant to her and the purpose that they gave her in being able to help them.”

To the students assembled, he said, “We’re here for you. All these mayors are here for you. All these people are here for you. Because you matter. Because we think you’re special, because we want the best for you, because we want you to be fully participating in the life of our community.”