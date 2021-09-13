THE ARTS: 2021-22 concert season opens Wednesday at Presbyterian College.

Violinist Dr. Francisco Caban and pianist Dr. Owen Lovell will kick off Presbyterian College’s 2021-22 concert season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Edmunds Hall.

The concert will feature works by George Frideric Handel, Robert Schumann, and Igor Stravinsky. The event is free and open to the public but masks and social distancing are required.

Puerto Rican violinist Francisco Cabán is a professor at the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico. A frequent soloist in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, he also serves as a member of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. His intensive pedagogical work includes the creation and artistic direction of the Conservatory’s annual violin festival. As a visiting professor, Cabán has conducted workshops, master classes, and recitals at various universities in the United States (New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee), at Music School of Queretaro in Mexico, at the National Conservatory of Peru, and at the Latin American Academy of Violin in Venezuela.

Cabán studied violin and chamber music at the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico. He continued his studies in the United States, where he earned a master’s degree at Temple University in Philadelphia and a doctorate in violin performance at the University of Texas at Austin.

He also has collaborated with other musicians on several albums – the award-winning “Ola Nocturna” and his most recent, “Ola Diurna.”

Lovell has appeared as a soloist and critically-acclaimed chamber musician throughout the U.S. and in Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. His commercial releases include tracks with rock musician Kip Winger and award-winning composer Randall Bauer. He has performed on broadcasts on Wisconsin Public Radio and Austin, Tex., National Public Radio affiliate. He maintains several professional two-piano and violin and piano collaborations, delighting audiences in settings ranging from rural community churches to the Kennedy Center.

Lovell earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in piano performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University, and holds a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

He is a Music Teachers National Association certified teacher of music, having served actively on the executive board of its state and local affiliates, and is frequently in demand as a clinician and adjudicator throughout the country.

Lovell is currently an assistant professor of music and coordinates the keyboard area at Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university. Additionally, he is a piano technician and the piano review editor for Larry Fine's Acoustic and Digital Piano Buyer, the standard consumer reference for piano shoppers. He previously served on the keyboard facultiesof the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the University of Texas-San Antonio, and Texas State University.