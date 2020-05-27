A community's response & generosity

A Gift: Of Sight.

She walked the halls of her school, as she had never walked them before.

Isabella Collins was seeing, some things for the first time. One sign said cafe, another said media center. She could see a vending machine that dispenses books. She stopped in front of a large bulletin board, and using her reading skills, sounded out the message there: #theexperiencematters.

“That’s the pound sign,” she was told about the first character.

“That’s the number sign,” she corrected.

Isabella - Bella as she is known to friends - and her younger brother Christopher were using their own eSight glasses for the first time, in a back store room of Joanna Woodson Elementary School. They were surrounded by family and their principal - and Dr. Mary Sedgwick, Annie, and Lucy. They patiently waited as the devices were fitted - they had used them one time before, in a Greenville hotel where they met Dr. Sedgwick for an evaluation, during the SC District 32S Lions Convention. They were found to be good candidates for a gift - The Gift of Sight.

Their local community raised $9,300 in 6 days.

Their evaluation was March 7, 2020. Their glasses were fitted May 9, it was for all who were there nothing short of miraculous.

“Miracles do happen,” enthused Dr. Sedgwick, herself an eSight wearer and evaluator, and Lions International member, on her social media.

“Witnessing these two kids seeing clearly, reading their books and their excitement was a true blessing.”

As anyone who knows him, knows well, Eddie Marshall was excited, too. His post, with a picture:

“This dream for Christopher and Bella came true today! Thanks to everyone that helped make this possible for them! This is what the focus of the Lions Club is all about! If you want to know more about this and the difference that Lions make just ask me! We Serve!”

eSight is a company, in the business of developing customers, and not a “Lions project;” but Lions International for many decades has been in the business of helping people see. You may know them from countless eyeglass donation spots, and broom sales. Anything “vision,” the Lions are interested.

And vision is eSight’s business model - its glasses “significantly enhance vision empowering you to explore new possibilities in school, work and home.” Eight medical conditions can cause the kind of impairment that eSight combats - for Bella and Christopher, the condition is Ocular Albinism. With the eSight glasses, WiFi and a SmartPhone connection, an instructor can see what Bella and Christopher are seeing through their glasses. Then the instructor can advise on lifting the head and focusing on objects. The glasses are heavy - there is a forehead strap - and can get hot. Connected to them is a controller - for “zooming” - and with these devices, a child who normally has no chance of seeing the Smartboard, can zoom in, and see words clearly.

Bella and Christopher zoomed in on the books that Dr. Sedgwick brought for them, both with a personal message.

Christopher’s, “I Love You When.”

Bella’s, “Oh, The Places You Will Go.”

They were born with pink eyes, and a condition that impairs the sharpness of their vision and causes a loss of depth perception. Even with eSight glasses, Dr. Sedgwick cannot drive, for instance. The first time she fitted Bella and Christopher - and Bella was showing him how to work the controller - Christopher wanted to know, “Why can’t we bring the glasses home?”

There was the matter of money, but in 2019, eSight announced a 40 percent reduction in the device cost. Insurance is coming on board, and now, eSight is available to United States Veterans. The device that was prototyped in 2013 has the opportunity assist some of the 44 million people who live with visual impairments. Time Magazine named it one of The Best Inventions of 2017. There are YouTube videos from The Chicago Lighthouse, CNBC and eSight itself.

Conrad Lewis invented eSight as a device that “closely mimics how sighted people see.”

As an electrical engineer, his vision was giving his two, legally blind sisters a chance at better vision. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Two of its youngest, newest, potentially life-changed customers are in Joanna, South Carolina, USA.