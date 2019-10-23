Clinton’s VFW Chapter is state’s best in offering community service.

Clinton’s VFW Post 5932 has been designated South Carolina VFW’s community service post of the year.

The award is in addition to the National VFW community service award the post won in Kansas City. A sign boasting that award hangs on the front of the post building in uptown Clinton.

The state award is named for the late Clyde Lindsay Jr., of Clinton. “He filled a lot of roles at the state level,” said Carolyn Simpson, post auxiliary president.

Simpson and Clara Young, auxiliary senior vice-president, said the local post is very active in the community. Tommy Boozer is post commander.

On Nov. 1, Post members will offer veterans information and will be servers at a lunch at the Clinton National Guard Armory. At this time, wounded veterans who might not otherwise get a chance to hunt are paired with landowners willing to allow them hunting privileges. Many landowners have built handicapped-assisted platforms on their hunting lands. The project for wounded warriors is sponsored by SC DNR (Department of Natural Resources).

On Oct. 31, local students have a deadline to submit essays and speeches on a patriotic topic. This annual project is an Americanism effort of the National VFW and carried out in posts throughout the nation.

Post 5932 visits hospitals, provides supplies of the Richard Campbell VA Center, names a Teacher of the Year, conducts a Christmas party for National Guard families, sponsors a canned food drive for Open Door Ministries and back to school safety programs, and celebrates veterans holidays.

The next holiday is Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

In a June to June reporting period, the VFW documents its work in community service, Americanism, legislative, youth, veterans and family support. This documentation is submitted for the state award. State winners compete at the national convention.

Post 5932 has 114 auxiliary members. Look for the VFW members frying fish at the post hut, corner of West Main and Elizabeth streets in Clinton. Simpson said these fish fries are a major fundraiser, allowing the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) to continue their community-enhancement service projects.