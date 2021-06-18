Nearly 170 New Red Devil Alumni.

Clinton High School Principal Dr. Martha Brothers today sent the new CHS Alumni out into the world with a reminder:

“You will be a Red Devil for the rest of your lives.”

In a new tradition started last spring, because Covid restricted indoor gatherings, and people breathing on each other in close quarters, Clinton High again staged an outdoor commencement. The 9 am event was planned before the June 18 temperature climbed toward 90 degrees, after several days of cooler-than-usual-for-late-springtime morning temperatures (the first day of summer is this Sunday).

The night before, the Stadium played host to Senior Night, and the high school activity buses’ parking lot played host to a City of Clinton fireworks display for graduates, families, and the community at large.

Dr. Brothers, Valedictorian Mason Gibbs, and Salutatorian Kate Wages addressed the graduating class, and Red Devil Nation in the stadium stands and on the worldwide web through District 56 Facebook Page live-streaming.

Gibbs said how much he appreciated Brothers - “the warden” as he called her - guiding the school through the COVID-19 global pandemic. When it was her turn, Brothers thanked Gibbs for the kind words - “I think.”

She thanked the Class of 2021 for their gift - the second addition in two years to her stuffed animals collection. She also thanked them for her shopping cart, which wound up on the school’s roof.

Brothers surprised the graduating class with The Spirit Stick, which had been retired because Covid upended Homecoming, and pretty much everything else school-related. The graduates also were gifted spirit towels which they waved after the cap-tossing and recessional through a gauntlet of faculty members. The graduates came in and exited through the visitors’ side gate of the venerable stadium, and found their loved ones and well-wishes on the concession stand portico and around the Red Devil-signed entrance gate.

Wilder Stadium is at the former Clinton High School - which now is Clinton Middle School. The “New High School” now 10 years old is just across the street -- 4-lane Springdale Drive bordering on Hwy 72, the City of Clinton’s gateway from Interstate 26.