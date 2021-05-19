Come Hungry

What Kinda Fool?

The Tams, America’s premier party band, will headline the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival on Saturday, May 29, from 7 to 11 p.m., for a high-energy R&B show. This is a photo from their 2016 performance at The Depot in Uptown Clinton. Other featured entertainment for this year’s Feastival will be May 26, Gospel Night; May 27, Chairman of the Board; and May 28, Cody Webb. There will be food, crafts, and a whole lot of fun for the 40th year on the Town Square in Ware Shoals. - Chronicle Photo

AND LAURENS -- Finally Friday

On The Move. Finally Friday on May 14 kicked off an on- the-move summer for Main St. Laurens and the City of Laurens. Featured performers were David E. Henry Jr. and the Band Levelz. The Moving on Main 5K run was staged Saturday morning. On May 21-22, the city will play host to the grand opening of the Two Brothers Taproom, on The Square downtown. Also on the downtown square on Friday, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office sponsors a Jail n Bail fund-raiser for its Christmas for Kids charity.