Combatting Hunger

Hunger takes no holiday in Clinton, FoodShare Laurens has drive-thru.

Five days after Independence Day, FoodShare Laurens struck a blow for hunger independence with a Friday food give-away at the Victory Worship Center parking lot in Clinton.

Vehicles followed a roped off path to the shopping center front where workers loaded bags and boxes of food for anyone who desired a donation. The FoodShare headquarters does not have refrigeration, so these give-aways are always a get-and-give operation. Normally, they have tents, but this time they took a chance with the front awnings of the former shopping center - the morning sun was relentless, however.

They planned to serve about 600 vehicles during the drive-through, starting at 11 a.m.

They gave away more than 1 million pounds of food last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was putting people out of work. FoodShare Laurens is powered by the South Carolina Empowerment Centre, and food give-aways are partnerships with United Way of Laurens County and Harvest Home Food Bank.

Local Empowerment Centre Director Allen Lawson said refrigeration is their biggest need right now. This FoodShare location and the one in Gray Court was visited by Hunger Free America representatives yesterday (July 13). Lawson said it was the group’s selected location for South Carolina on this visit.

Despite the pandemic slowing down in its second year, Lawson said food insecurity never takes a break. The SC Empowerment Centre is a 501(c)(3) youth-centered nonprofit that addresses challenges that youth, and their families, face while living in poverty.

FoodShare Laurens is at 27824 US 76, Clinton, which is across from the Renfro manufacturing plant’s Springdale Drive entrance. They share this shopping center space with Victory Worship and the Hospice of Laurens County Thrift Store. Find more about them at facebook.com/scempower

The local Empowerment Centre also runs a summer feeding program. Meals are provided to all children without charge, and verification of children not with parents must be given upon first pickup - use ID, birth certificate, report card etc.

Seven snacks and seven suppers are provided in mobile grab-and-go sites on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This summer feeding program began June 23 and will continue until the re-start of public schools, Aug. 17.

The SC Empowerment Centre provides its programs in Clinton, Laurens, and Gray Court (questions: 864-705-0005).