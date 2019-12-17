Home / Breaking News / College says "check e-mails"

College says "check e-mails"

Tue, 12/17/2019 - 2:37pm Vic MacDonald

PC THREATENED - Presbyterian College closed Tuesday because of a bomb threat.

A notice at the top of the PC website says closed Tuesday, check e-mails. No e-mail was sent to The Clinton Chronicle. The threat was received Monday night, it was confirmed to media by Susanne Petrusch, vice president of enrollment and marketing. Tuesday was the final day of exams and those were cancelled, a report said.

The administration buildings were threatened and closed. All building were cleared Tuesday morning. A report said the School of Pharmacy remains open but early this afternoon there were no cars on the street in front of the pharmacy building.

Campus Police and the State Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation, a report said.

 

