Clinton's Fire Alarms

Let’s go save some lives -- photos.

Clinton City Firefighters, in partnership with the State Fire Marshal and the American Red Cross, fanned out across the city on Thursday for the annual fire alarm blitz. “We know our citizens,” said Fire Chief Philip Russell, about the effort to distribute fire alarms to people who signed up. “They get that early warning, and they can get out.” The firefighters used masks and hand sanitizer in their interactions with residents, and installed the state-provided smoke detectors in local homes. There also was a safety message and checklist for the firefighters to complete. Lunch was at Dempsey’s Pizza, and there was an afternoon debriefing. - Photos by Vic MacDonald and posted by Philip Russell, Fire Chief