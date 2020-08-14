Clinton YMCA to seek new leader

CLINTON Y DIRECTOR TO RETIRE.

Mr. Gene Simmons, CEO of the Clinton Family YMCA, has announced plans to retire, effective December 31, 2020. He officially informed the Clinton YMCA’s Board of Directors on Thursday evening, August 13.

Simmons has served the Clinton YMCA organization for over 43 years since June 1, 1977; leading the organization the last 40 years as its CEO.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have had the opportunity to lead this organization in its important work and be an integral part of serving the community day to day,” Simmons stated. I look forward to working in the coming months to ensure the state of the YMCA remains strong and continues to be an avid part of the community.”

“We can’t begin to express our appreciation for everything Gene has done for the Clinton YMCA and our community. For our city to have a YMCA with the facility and programs we enjoy is truly remarkable. Gene’s vision, leadership and steady hand have made it possible,” commented Boo Ramage, Clinton YMCA Board Chair.

The Board will convene a search committee to identify his successor.