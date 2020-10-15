Clinton Woman Sought for Arrest

3 arrested, 1 wanted after search warrant is executed.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has announces arrests and seizures with this statement issued Thursday:

“On October 8th, after a thorough investigation and observation, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 229 Cow Trail in Gray Court. The following items were located within vehicles and residences on the property:

223 grams of Methamphetamine

92 grams of Marijuana

13 grams of Crack-Cocaine

- 42 dosage units of Ecstasy

$6,684.00 in currency

One Taurus firearm

- Two firearms, both reported as stolen.

“The following individuals were arrested without incident and charged as listed:

-Lawrence Ventree Woodruff- Trafficking in Cocaine Base (3rd or subsequent offense), Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Stolen Pistol x2.

-Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff- Possession of Cocaine

-Quienzavius Terrell Rogers- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

***Rebecca Nichole Wilkie of Clinton is wanted in connection to this case on these charges: Trafficking in Cocaine Base, Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Stolen Pistol x2.

“The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force assisted with executing the search warrant.

“ ‘We all know that drugs have ruined way too many lives. Drug Enforcement is very demanding and difficult. The task of arresting and prosecuting those who prey on society is never ending. I thank my Deputies and the Greenville Task Force for their hard work!’ - Sheriff Don Reynolds

“If you have any information regarding the location of Ms. Wilkie, you can contact CrimeStopper anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or call (864) 984-4967.”