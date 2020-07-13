Clinton will top 300 virus cases this week

COVID-19 Snapshot (Totals as of the morning of July 13) - New Figure: cases in Clinton zip code now = 291.

There are/have been more than 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Whitten Center, according to a letter from the facility administrator, and 8 recoveries. Public School starts back on Aug. 24.

Clinton has 290 Coronavirus-COVID-19 cases.

Laurens County cases: 755; Deaths: 14 - at least 5 in Clinton; Projected cases: 5,393.

South Carolina cases: 56,485; Deaths: 950, 52% of which are among blacks; 1,472 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 188 on ventilators - there 2 confirmed cases of MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome) in children, both under age 10; 1 child has died in Chester County.

Hardest hit county: Charleston, 7,552 confirmed cases; projected for 53,943. State's Recovery Rate: 89%.

United States cases: 3,415,664; Deaths: 137,797; Recovered: 1,517,589; US Rate: 91% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 13,081,886; Deaths: 572,544; Recovered: 7,624,555; World Rate: 93% recovered/discharged.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info

The Harvard Global Health Institute says 18 counties in South Carolina are under a COVID-19 red alert. These include Laurens County - 643 confirmed cases when the alert was issued, 755 confirmed cases now. Researchers say a stay at home order is needed in these 18 counties to mitigate COVID-19, because rates are past the tipping point for uncontrollable spread. ** red means more than 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people over last week. ** The Governor's Office has not announced any new stay at home / shelter in place executive orders -- there are/have been 3.4 Million COVID-19 cases in the United States, by far, the highest infection number in the world (Brazil is second).