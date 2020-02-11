Clinton-Union County Action

CHS 2 minutes away from playoffs - action photography of Pete Cochran & Fletcher Pruitt Jr.

The Clinton High Varsity Red Devils came within 2:43 from a possible trip to the Class AAA Football State Playoffs on Friday night. That’s when Union County scored its winning touchdown, and the Red Devils’ last hope was snuffed out by an interception 43 seconds later.

Clinton missed a 47-yard field goal that would have broken a 21-21 tie with 5 minutes left to play. A penalty and a sack took 7 Clinton points off the board and led to the long kick attempt. This was supposed to have been Clinton’s first game of the Covid season, but UC had virus cases and Clinton played Emerald instead. Since neither Clinton nor Laurens will make the playoffs, the county rivalry game could be played on Nov. 13.

“Give the credit to their coaches to have a well-coached team,” Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said.

Clinton led UC, 400 to 367, in total yards. Red Devil runner Shy Kinard went for 149 yards, a week after gashing Woodruff for 150 yards on the ground. Clinton ran the ball 38 times to gain 252 yards -- 66 of those were by junior quarterback Davis Wilson whose electrifying TD run gave Clinton a 21-21 tie with 9:59 left in the game. Wilson’s 15-yard scoring run gave Clinton a 14-7 lead with 4:36 to play before halftime.

Kinard also scored for Clinton -- 11-yard run in the 1st quarter. That score was set up by a big catch from Justin Copeland and a good run back after UC score first, by Austin Copeland. The Clinton defense stopped UC on the Red Devil 5 yard line as the first half ended. UC scored after a Clinton fumble in the 3rd quarter and again on the second play of the 4th quarter.

A Kimon Quarles to Jykorie Gary pass got Clinton to the UC 6 yard line, and Shy Kinard powered in from there. But it was taken off the board by a chop-block penalty call, then Clinton suffered a sack and the missed field goal. An unsportmanslike conduct penalty against Clinton assisted UC on its game-winning drive. Clinton plays host to non-region opponent Strom Thurmond this Friday night.