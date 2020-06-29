Home / Breaking News / Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas General Manager

Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas General Manager

Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:55pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas

 

Jimmy Capps, CNNGA GM as of mid August - general manager announcement by Foster Senn, the mayor of Newberry.

 

 

"The Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority board voted Tuesday to hire Jimmy Capps as its new general manager. Capps  is manager of gas system operations for Piedmont Natural Gas, which is owned by Duke Energy.  He is over Piedmont’s gas Technical Field operations team in the Upstate of South Carolina, Western North Carolina and Nashville TN and has 30 years of experience in the natural gas business."  

 

"He’ll start in mid-August and work at CNNGA with current general manager Stan Bryson, who will retire on Dec. 31."

 
