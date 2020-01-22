Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority Search

CNNGA board starts process for general manager replacement.

The board of Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority has taken the first steps of a new general manager search with a closed session discussion and search committee appointment.

Stan Bryson will retire Dec. 31 after 20 years as general manager and four decades with the agency that supplies natural gas service to 12,751 customers. Board Chairman Foster Senn, the mayor of Newberry, said CNNGA has always benefitted from Bryson’s “can do” attitude.

“I remember people from South Korea with Samsung sitting around a table wondering ‘can this be done.’ They turned to Stan and he said, ‘yes, we can do it,’” Senn said at the board’s Monday evening meeting at the Clinton office. The result of that meeting was a multi-million investment by the giant international company in the Newberry community.

Senn said Bryson has spearheaded natural gas supply to Lakes Murray and Greenwood, Pomaria and Peak in Newberry County, and the Clinton Commerce Park and The Connexial Center, on I-26 and I-385 in Laurens County. “All up and down the interstates,” Senn said, “we see your work.”

Senn said Bryson has led the agency to safety milestones, recruiting “an excellent staff and excellent customer service,” and customer prices below the national average. CNNGA has supported many community events during his tenure as CNNGA GM, Senn said.

After about 30 minutes in executive session, the board approved appointment of a search committee: Senn, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Clinton-Newberry city council members Danny Cook and Zebbie Goudelock. Advertising for the position will be local and in trade publications, Senn said.

“This is my last year,” Bryson said, “I will miss it, I really don’t want to think about it. I have been here 42 years; I started in 1978 and was named general manager 20 years ago.”

In other business, Bryson announced that the agency’s audit will come in April. CNNGA is waiting on figures from the state related to employees’ retirement, he said. Figures show CNNGA will close the year with $1.5 million in profit, and he recommended a $600,000 appropriation to the Cities of Clinton and Newberry for their economic development funds.

About $150,000 will go toward a remodel of the Newberry office (last remodeled in 2007) and the rest will go into the agency’s expansion and depreciation funds. The board approved the funding split.

Bryson said even through a mild winter, the agency ended with a gas-sold excess of $17,333 - last year this fund experienced a deficit, he said. November’s financial report will show some expenses paid early, he said. CNNGA spent about $8,700 repairing a gas line leak in Clinton (West Centennial St.), Bryson said, and installed a high-flow alarm system at Norbord.

The board approved Bryson’s recommendation to serve Shadow Farms subdivision, off Hwy 72 near Clinton (between Clinton High School and I-26). One house has been built there, Bryson said, and there are plans for five 5-acre lots. The line extension will cost $8,162 and it meets the CNNGA criteria for repayment within 10 years.

The next CNNGA board meeting will be Jan. 28, 6 p.m. in the Newberry office.