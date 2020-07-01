Clinton needs infrastructure

City wants $4 million for infrastructure from Sales Tax Commission.

The City of Clinton will ask for $4 million from the Laurens County Sales Tax Commission to be part of the 1-cent sales tax referendum in November.

City Council unanimously approved the following at the request of City Manager Bill Ed Cannon: $1 million for water and sewer infrastructure; $1 million for roadway paving and drainage; $1 million for sidewalks; and $1 million for utility infrastructure – improvements to sidewalks, lighting and decorative areas.

“These are things Clinton really needs – things people see everyday,” said Cannon.

City administration still has to detail each project for the Sales Tax Commission, which could add all four requests to the referendum or less or none.

Cannon admitted that three Laurens County projects are likely to get a push – Laurens Courthouse renovations, a new Agricultural Center and a new Clinton Library.

Even if Clinton were fortunate enough to have a new library and money for infrastructure on the referendum, the 1-cent capital sales tax increase would have to be approved by voters. That could be a hard sale, as Clinton residents would pay up to 10-cents tax on the dollar (6 percent state sales tax, 1 percent local option sales tax, 2 percent accommodation tax – local and state, and the 1 percent capital sales tax) for a burger or a hotel room in town.

Regardless of how the referendum comes out, the needs will remain.

“Area roads are falling apart,” said Cannon.

AUDIT

A report from the independent auditing and accounting firm of McKinley, Cooper showed the City’s full cooperation and a certificate of achievement for financial reporting (30 straight years awarded); a Clean Auditors Opinion – fairly stated report; not a lot of difference in the general fund between 2018 and 2019 (only a difference in grant funding) and a positive of three month operating expenditures (the goal is six months).

Council and administration acknowledged the City is headed in the right direction monetarily and voted unanimously to accept the annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

CONNECTIVITY

Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs met with West Pelzer Mayor Blake Sanders about a connectivity plan that would link one side of town to the other for bicycle and pedestrian travel. The plan would include assessing needs, community input, implementation and follow up, and could cost $5,000 to $25,000. Council gave Higgs permission to look into cost and scope of a connectivity plan.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Christmas Parade winners, Spirit of Christmas Decorating Award winners and City personnel participating in Christmas events were honored. Photos and names will be published in the Jan. 15th Clinton Chronicle.

• Council approved January as Birth Defects Prevention Month, Blood Donor Month and War on Illegal Drug Use Month.

• City Council unanimously passed first reading of an ordinance amending the business license rate schedule and class schedule to match other municipalities in the state.

• SC House Representative Doug Gilliam secured $250,000 from DHEC for Clinton to be spent on sewer upgrades.

• Police Chief Sonny Ledda presented crime statistics for 2019. Larceny, alcohol, assaults and drug calls were down. Arson and vandalism slightly increased. Ledda also detailed the good his officers do in the community, from giving children a better Christmas, to providing Thanksgiving dinner or groceries for those in need. “Hats off to our officers and what they do every day,” he said.

• Council backed a petition encouraging Governor Henry McMaster to vote against business license tax reform (Bill 4431). Business license fees are 15 percent of Clinton’s general fund ($947,000). The bill would change calculation of license fees from gross to net income, allow some businesses to avoid the tax and out of town businesses could get a cap. That would have a negative impact on the amount of money the City could collect from the license fees.

• Bids for phase 1 of the sports complex were to be opened Tuesday. Bids for a roof on the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center also will be opened today (Wednesday).

• Council meetings calendar for 2020 was set.

• Mayor Bob McLean looked back at a successful 2019 in his report and ahead to more success in 2020 – Sadler Hughes Apothecary’s new location and Ace Hardware on Jacobs Highway and Quik Trip on the interstate.

• Councilman Danny Cook called for a cross walk and lighting at The Cotton Loft after a recent hit and run.

• Council accomplished all business in open session with no executive session.