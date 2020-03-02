Clinton man's murder suspect

Woman Charged with Murder in Last Thursday Shooting w-LCSO statement in PDF attached.

Monday, February 3, 2020 -- WLBG on-line

There was an arrest this weekend in connection with a fatal shooting just outside Laurens around 3 o’clock last Thursday morning.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brandy Nichole Standridge of Drake Circle, Iva and placed her in the Johnson Detention Center in the early morning hours this past Saturday. She is charged with Murder. A warrant states that on January 23rd Ms. Standridge shot 32-year-old Rasham Eugene Walker, of Clinton, multiple times in the head and body at 210 Walker Avenue, Laurens. Brandy Nichole Standridge remained in custody this morning, with bond denied on the Murder warrant.