Clinton man dies

SLED INVESTIGATING OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN LAURENS COUNTY.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Laurens County involving Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies and a man armed with a handgun. The man was later identified as Daniel Robert Strange, 51, of Clinton, S.C. Strange was airlifted to the hospital where he later died. No law enforcement officers were injured.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

The incident in Laurens County was the 21st officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022. This is the 2nd officer involved shooting involving the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2021, there were 40 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office had no officer involved shootings last year.

