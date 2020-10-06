Clinton High School Commencement

The Class of 2020 is unique, so its Commencement also is unusual.

Inside the gym, they would have to sit close. Outside on the football field, they could practice social distancing.

So, in this era of the Coronavirus, it was only natural that Clinton High School would have a Commencement for this unique class out-of-doors. And, that’s what they did, on June 4, just as it was scheduled before the March 12 shut-down of public schools in South Carolina. With some modifications - naturally, because CHS has a different principal from what it did this time last year.

Dr. Martha Brothers invited the Clinton High School Class of 2020 Commencement crowd to get all its yelling out of its system before calling names, and diploma awarding, began. “I love it!” she enthused, as graduates’ names and cheers rained down from the Wilder Stadium home stands.

“Despite a pandemic, you made it, and you are about to graduate from high school,” she said. “Thank you for three 9-weeks. I’m going to miss your smiles and your big personalities; you have been our temperature check.

“You are and always will be a Red Devil. You have already made a positive difference in my life, and for that I’m grateful.”

District 56 conducted a Senior Night for the class on Wednesday, also on Richardson Field of Wilder Stadium.

Its scholarship and honor recipients were announced, and the class was invited to a cookout at the National Guard Armory, and then they watched fireworks burst over their school building.

The stadium is less than a mile from the high school.

For the Thursday morning Commencement, under a beautiful, blue morning sky, remarks were offered by Dr. Brothers, Valedictorian Patrick Nelson, and Salutatorian Sean Bell.

“Our memories of District 56 will be with us through college and beyond,” Nelson said.

He thanked pre-school and elementary teachers, middle school teachers -- who are a special breed to deal with that age, he said -- and high school teachers and administrators.

In keeping with “the class of change,” 2020 had three years with principal Maureen Tiller.

Then, the class had three 9-weeks with Dr. Brothers before the Coronavirus pandemic struck. “We mourned the loss of our beloved FLEX time and began calling Dr. Brothers ‘the warden.’ Then Dr. Brothers began calling herself ‘the warden.’ Then we realized we shouldn’t call her ‘the warden’ any more.”

When August arrives, members of the Class of 2020 will be off to college, the military, or the workforce, Nelson said.

“I know we will do great things because of what we have already come through.

“We were in the womb on 911, the war in Iraq, the pandemic we are in now, and the unjust death of George Floyd just a few days ago,” Nelson said.

2020 is the class of the iPhone, the first black president, the miracle on the Hudson, and the United States’ very recent return to space, he said.

“You have the ability to change the world, so go do it,” Nelson said in a charge to his classmates,

Bell said, “This ceremony is different. but that is a theme for the Class of 2020.” It is a class that came up through “the legendary” Bell Street Middle School, inaugurated the first year of the GEAR UP scholarship, and spent its one and only year in Clinton Middle School. “While it certainly was an upgrade from Bell Street, I’m sure many of us were lost in the maze of hallways. We are resilient, we take the hard times and we don’t back down.”

The 145 members of the Class of 2020, Clinton High School, dedicated their Commencement to the late Michele Freeman, a teacher who lost a long and courageous battle against cancer, just before the Coronavirus pandemic. The Commencement program said, “The Class of 2020 would like to dedicate this ceremony in memory of Michele Freeman. Mrs. Freeman loved all things Clinton High - the students, the teachers, and all the activities. She will be especially missed for her organization and work with Prom and Graduation.”