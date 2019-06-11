Home / Breaking News / Clinton High Girls Tennis

Clinton High Girls Tennis

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:37pm Vic MacDonald

 

CORRECTION.

 

No. 2 singles for Clinton High School Girls Tennis Team.

 

An incorrect photo was published in The Clinton Chronicle on Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Sports. This is the correct picture of No. 2 Singles Player, Chandler Dailey.

The Chronicle apologizes for the mistake.

 

Girls Tennis Results, Clinton High Girls Tennis is Region Champion with a 10-0 region record:

 

Girls Tennis, 3rd Round Playoffs

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL  4   CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL  3

# 1 Singles    Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Emani Wyatt   6 – 0, 6 – 4

# 2 Singles    Chandler Dailey lost to  Avery Younghans  6 – 4, 6 – 1

# 3 Singles     Gracie Spangler lost to Anne Margaret Hutto    6 – 2, 7 – 6 (5), (10 – 4)

# 4 Singles     Reese Gowan defeated Sarah Anne Smoak    7 – 6 (5), 6 – 3

# 5 Singles     Jerri Hill defeated Caroline Cassidy    6 – 2, 7 – 6 (4)

# 1 Doubles   M C Daily & Chandler Dailey defeated Wyatt & Younghans    6 – 4, 6 – 3 

*   Deciding Point

# 2 Doubles   Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson lost to Emily Guy & Eliza Reames  7 – 5, 6 – 3.

 

Girls Tennis, Upper State Championship

Monday, Nov. 6, 2019

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL  1     CHAPMAN HIGH SCHOOL   5

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Elizabeth Williams 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10 – 4

# 2 Singles    Chandler Dailey lost to Alex Kinlaw 6 – 2, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles     Gracie Spangler lost to Westlyn Morris  6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles     Reese Gowan lost to Molly Foxworth  6 – 1, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles     Jerri Hill lost to Julianna Coates   6 – 0, 4 – 6, 15 – 13

# 1 Doubles   Mary Catherine Daily & Chandler Dailey       D N P

# 2 Doubles   Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson lost to Angela Maksimov & Paige Melick    6 – 4, 6 – 1.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here