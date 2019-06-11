CORRECTION.

No. 2 singles for Clinton High School Girls Tennis Team.

An incorrect photo was published in The Clinton Chronicle on Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Sports. This is the correct picture of No. 2 Singles Player, Chandler Dailey.

The Chronicle apologizes for the mistake.

Girls Tennis Results, Clinton High Girls Tennis is Region Champion with a 10-0 region record:

Girls Tennis, 3rd Round Playoffs

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 4 CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL 3

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Emani Wyatt 6 – 0, 6 – 4

# 2 Singles Chandler Dailey lost to Avery Younghans 6 – 4, 6 – 1

# 3 Singles Gracie Spangler lost to Anne Margaret Hutto 6 – 2, 7 – 6 (5), (10 – 4)

# 4 Singles Reese Gowan defeated Sarah Anne Smoak 7 – 6 (5), 6 – 3

# 5 Singles Jerri Hill defeated Caroline Cassidy 6 – 2, 7 – 6 (4)

# 1 Doubles M C Daily & Chandler Dailey defeated Wyatt & Younghans 6 – 4, 6 – 3

* Deciding Point

# 2 Doubles Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson lost to Emily Guy & Eliza Reames 7 – 5, 6 – 3.

Girls Tennis, Upper State Championship

Monday, Nov. 6, 2019

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 1 CHAPMAN HIGH SCHOOL 5

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Elizabeth Williams 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10 – 4

# 2 Singles Chandler Dailey lost to Alex Kinlaw 6 – 2, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Gracie Spangler lost to Westlyn Morris 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles Reese Gowan lost to Molly Foxworth 6 – 1, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles Jerri Hill lost to Julianna Coates 6 – 0, 4 – 6, 15 – 13

# 1 Doubles Mary Catherine Daily & Chandler Dailey D N P

# 2 Doubles Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson lost to Angela Maksimov & Paige Melick 6 – 4, 6 – 1.