Clinton is getting a new library

Clinton Library has a designer.

The design firm, Studio 2LR-Studio Shea-Tripp Riley, will bring to life a vision for a new Clinton Public Library.

The firm was chosen from three presenting companies in front of a library project study committee. That panel’s recommendation was endorsed last Tuesday by the Laurens County.

The $4.2 Million Clinton Library is part of the $35 Million Capital Projects Sales Tax program approved by Laurens County voters Nov. 3, 2020.

It is Number 2 on the priority list, behind new and renovated county parks, including splash pads. The priority list was presented on the ballot, but it is less important now because Laurens County has issued a bond to cover all projects - rather than paying project by project as the extra 1-cent sales tax proceeds coming into the County Treasury.

County Council Member Diane Anderson expressed appreciation to the library committee. She has served on a similar citizens committee - one that is guiding renovation of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.

“You have people who really love this county,” Anderson said, “and they put forth effort.”

The new Clinton Library will be located on City-owned property on Pitts Street in Uptown Clinton (beside what used to be Founders Federal Credit Union and now is the the City’s utility payments and zoning-planning center).

“This firm (Studio 2LR) understands that the new library needs to combine both modern and traditional elements. We believe this firm will design a library that the committee and the community will be proud to showcase,” said an agenda items - request sheet from the Library study committee.

The other firms considered were Craig Gaulden Davis-Stuart Stenger, and Stewart-Cooper-Newell. Five organizations responded to the Library committee’s request for quotes.

The request included a questionnaire for each interested company about their vision for a library.

This will be a professional services contract.

A New Clinton Public Library will replace the current library in a shopping strip-center on the Jacobs Highway (Ace Hardware).

The County Council was told the Laurens County Public Library also is receiving a federal grant.

It is authorized by the Library Services and Technology Act, American Rescue Plan.

The $30,000 will provide for tracking of every piece in the library system. Council was told it is especially important to track rare items collected in the South Carolina History section, used for genealogy research.

A self-serve check-out system for patrons also will be installed. These systems will be available in the Laurens and Clinton Libraries and the Bookmobile.

The library will pay for these systems, then receive the $30,000 federal government reimbursement. The American Rescue Plan is one of the U.S. government’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, directed at individuals and local governments.

The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meetings are open to the public and are live-streamed on the County website.