Clinton is getting a fire truck

Block Grant - A Fire Truck.

Clinton City Council unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the expenditure of city funds as a required match for a Community Development Block Grant for the purchase of a fire truck last week.

Staff recommended that Council approve the City of Clinton and its Clinton Fire Division to apply for the CDBG in the amount of $500,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck for the City of Clinton. If awarded, 10 percent of this grant, $50,000 would be acquired by the Council of Governments to administer the CDBG Grant for the City of Clinton.

The fire department removed a 1995 KME Fire Truck from service that had over 10,000 working hours and over 72,000 miles. As stated in the meeting agenda, the purpose of seeking this grant was to “maintain a serviceable fleet of fire equipment that will meet the needs of the citizens, firefighters, and the mission of both the City and the Department in the most efficient means possible.” The Fire Department currently has three additional fire engines – only one is less than 10 years old.

If Council approves staff to seek this grant, and if the City is awarded the grant, the City would need to cover any amount about the $450,000 grant mount. Staff will not exceed $750,000 for the cost of a fire engine with equipment, or $300,000 about awarded grant amount. The grant process can take anywhere from 18 months to two years – an expected delivery date of the proposed fire engine would be June 2023. Council also unanimously passed a motion approving the purchase of 24 sets of firefighter PPE/turn out gear for the fire department in the amount of $60,784.56. Since the order is over $40,000, the Fire Deparment requested Council’s approval to procure the gear with the awarding vendor’s (Safe Industries) submission.

Other business:

* Council passed a resolution approving the agreement between the City Manager and the Martha Dendy Community Center in regards to the transfer of the Martha Dendy Property.

* Council passed a resolution designating an authorized representative and contact person for the purposes of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Renee Morrow was designated as the Municipality’s Authorized Representative pursuant to the ARPA and Tammy Templeton was designated as the Municipality’s Contact Person pursuant to the ARPA.

* Council unanimously voted to nominate Utility Director to serve on the LCDC Board.

* Council passed a motion to approve the Laurens County Fire Contract for the fire coverage of the unincorporated areas surrounding the City of Clinton for the sum of $307,329 for Fiscal Year 2021-22.