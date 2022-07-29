Clinton Council will discuss historic building

CITY COUNCIL --- will discuss re-hab of historic building, 1111, 1113, 1115 Gary Street.

Clinton City Council will have its regular monthly meeting on Monday, 6 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the municipal building, 211 N. Broad St. The meeting is open to the public; however, council has adopted an emergency ordinance that allows members to attend and vote by video conference, in response to a recent uptick in COVID cases. Agenda items include a discussion of the DE Tribble Building, which the City owned and sold, and now is scheduled to become a bar, The Lumberyard, and apartments. The City is being asked for a special tax assessment for rehabilitated historic property.

Council also will consider a resolution congratulating Frances Young Judon in turning 100 years old, and a resolution recognizing the accomplishments of Ryan Scott Campbell. Council will hear from citizens signed up to address the council as agenda item seven, regarding agenda items. Council will consider amendments to the zoning ordinance. In a closed session, council will discuss a contract related to the City Lobbyist.

Council has 3 sets of minutes to approve: special called meeting, July 1; regularly scheduled meeting, July 11; and workshop meeting, July 25.