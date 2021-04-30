Clinton council and land sale

The Clinton City Council on Monday will discuss in private a potential sale of city property and a contract pertaining to the Clinton Economic Development Corporation -- The CEDC’s executive committee is to meet earlier on Monday.

The City Council meeting will be at 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building - public attendance is limited (COVID-19) and the meeting is viewable on the City of Clinton’s Facebook page.

No votes or polling of members can be done in private/closed session, also known as an executive session.

Developers will make presentations related to city-owned property.

In addition, the council will name May 3-7 as teachers appreciation month and May as mental health awareness month, will consider 4 zoning matters, will temporarily suspend regulations about Sunday sales in the city (the “blue laws”), will start the process of passing an updated Litter Ordinance, and will consider reopening council meetings to the public and a non standard meter rider option policy, and will receive reports and recommendations.

The council’s regular monthly meetings are set for the 1st Monday.