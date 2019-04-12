Clinton could spent $7M of $51M Capital Sales Tax

Clinton City Council has long wish list.

If we had the money, we’d do a lot.

Clinton City Council talked about capital improvement projects to be submitted to and considered by the County Sales Tax Commission for November’s 1-cent sales tax referendum.

At a workshop on Monday, new Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs presented a four-phase outlay for how Clinton could use money generated by a 1-cent sales tax increase, based on recommendations of department heads. Although figures were “guestaments,” they topped $7 million.

The phases presented were:

$1,045,000 for retrofitting the police department ($500K), decorative lighting for Broad Street ($320K), IT security ($63K), three police vehicles ($120K), an inspection vehicle ($30K) and three police radios ($12K)

$3,025,000 for a new fire station/repair auxiliary station ($2.5 million), IT security ($63K), small galvanized line changes ($300K), 3 police vehicles ($120K), an inspection vehicle ($30K) and three police radios ($12K)

$2,725,000 for new fire truck ($500K), Whiten Center utilities ($2 million), three police vehicles ($120K), an inspection vehicle ($30K), three police radios ($12K) and IT security ($63K)

$725,000 for hydrant and flow pressure issues ($500K), three police vehicles ($120K), an inspection vehicle ($30K), three police radios ($12K) and IT security ($63K)

Councilman Danny Cook questioned whether police vehicles and IT security could be used as capital improvements and asked for clarification. Mayor Bob McLean said water/sewer upgrades and buildings should qualify.

Councilwoman Megan Walsh said priorities should be placed in the upcoming City budget, as the referendum may not pass.

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon reminded Council that the city can’t spend more than it takes in when budgeting.

“I wanted a new police and fire station,” he said. “Clinton can’t afford it.”

The City must determine its list for the Sales Tax Commission by Jan. 24. No action was taken Monday and another workshop likely will be needed.

Also discussed was a new Clinton Library. Cannon said County Council Chairman David Pitts said the Library would be included as a County project, not a City project, in the referendum. Councilman Ronnie Roth said City Council does not have enough information on what the Library will ultimately cost Clinton.

D56 to buy parking lot

Laurens County School District 56 looks to purchase three acres located on the corner of North Adair Street and Veterans Lane (parking lot across from Clinton Middle School) for $40,000 from the City of Clinton. First reading of an ordinance for the disposition of the property was approved unanimously.

Tipping Fees

Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Laurens County concerning solid waste disposal tipping fees.

After the privately owned transfer station located in Clinton was closed, Twin Chimneys Landfill in Greenville County received Clinton waste and the County paid $17 per ton. The Cross Anchor Landfill in Union County now receives Clinton waste, charging $25 per ton. The City of Clinton will be responsible for the difference of $8 per ton, but will benefit from the closer proximity.

The County is in the process of designing and building a transfer station off of Hwy. 127 By-pass. Once operational it will be the disposal point for City of Clinton waste.

Brownfield Grant – Lydia Mill

Council unanimously approved the use of the Brownfield Gant to conduct phase I and II environmental studies of the Lydia Mill property.

The Mill has been abandoned since the early 2000s and most of the structure was taken down for brick and lumber. A small wall remains intact, which will qualify for tax credits. The landowner is willing to sign the property over to the Forfeited Land Commission, which would work with a developer to obtain tax credits to develop the property. In order to do so, the environmental study is needed through the Brownfield Grant.

In other business:

• Proclamation: November was designated Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month in Clinton.

• Main Street Director Adele Alducin was recognized for receiving the Ten at The Top Vibrancy Grant. Alducin also briefed Council on the upcoming Clinton Christmas Parade (Dec. 7, 10 a.m.) and Mingle Jingle (Dec. 5-6, 6 p.m.).

• Public Works Director Joey Meadors and Economic Development Director Marvin Moss outlined accomplishments in each department during the year.

• Cannon mentioned the City was working on a Splash Pad/Water Park project with the YMCA, which would cost $1.5 million - $2 million and would be paid for by hospitality and accommodation taxes.

• Cannon said Recreation Complex bids will opened Jan. 7. Hospitality and accommodation taxes also will fund this project.

• After a lengthy executive session, Council took no action on a legal matter relating to PMPA.