Clinton City Council Talks Projects

Butterflies: “A Waste of Money”.

Bicycle and pedestrian plans are a maybe, a park sign will happen, aquatic facility talks continue, the recreation complex is getting started and butterflies are not welcome. All this and much more was discussed on Monday by Clinton City Council, which continues to fill its plate, but just now is taking a bite out of its main course – a recreation complex.

Connectivity study

Blake Sanders, president of Studio Main, addressed council about implementing a bicycle and pedestrian connectivity plan. He’s worked on projects in Central, Anderson, Easley and 16 other South Carolina cities.

“(Connectivity) is how to move people to different places,” he said. “No project is successful without community buy-in.”

Steps include analysis, a master plan and steering committee and implementation. Goals are to provide options for recreation and transportation, and enhancing the city brand.

“What does Clinton have to offer?” he said.

Building on work completed (Millers Fork Trail, etc.), revitalizing downtown, connecting parks, public and private partnerships and funding would be included.

Council referred the matter to its Recreation Committee. The next step would provide scope, fees and schedule.

Mayor Bob McLean said the city needs new sidewalks and cross walks to link Presbyterian College with stores and the Clinton High School to QT and Millers Fork.

“We’ve got needs,” said McLean.

Butterfly Waystation

A Clinton Canopy proposed Monarch Butterfly Waystation at M.S. Bailey Municipal Center didn’t take flight.

“It’s cool, but does not need to happen this year,” said Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon. “I’m not against the project, just the timing.”

Cannon asked council to table the measure or find an alternative location.

Cannon said several projects are ongoing at M.S. Bailey – roof repair, a landscape architect, designs for a welcome center and museum, and other needed repairs. He said a butterfly project at this time would be a waste of money.

Vance Park sign

The Vance family is donating a $5,500 sign at Vance Park, facing West Pitts Street. Council unanimously accepted the gift.

Aquatic Facility

City Council Recreation Committee will meet with the YMCA Board and an aquatic design team for design schematics and probable cost to be presented at a public forum for input, before going to council for approval.

Recreation Complex

Work on the Recreation Complex has begun. Contracts are signed, bonds are in place and contractors are on the clock (as of March 1), Cannon said.

“It’s a real thing,” he said. “We’re getting ready for it to happen. I think it will be a good project.”

In other business,

• City Council authorized the city manager to purchase a Morbark M15R Chipper from Chippers Southeast for $64,408.85. The city already has spent $16,500 renting a chipper, so the total amount spent is $80,908. The city’s current chipper, purchased in 1996, died. A forestry cutter purchased a few years ago, can’t do the work of the new chipper, which will reduce debris at the landfill. Chips will be used at Millers Fork Trail.

• City Council authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with SM Grading and Excavation, LLC, for the repair of the Sanitary Sewer Lines on Gary Street for $124,500. If not repaired, erosion could occur under the CSX rail line.

• A budget workshop schedule was presented, which will culminate with a public hearing and second reading to approve on June 1.

• Carolyn Calwise of U.S. Census Bureau asked council to hold events to help get everyone counted in the upcoming census. Federal funding is determined by the count and “everyone counts.” Information given in the census is not shared with other agencies and is only used for statistics.

• Police Chief Sonny Ledda and a few of his officers recently placed a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, toured the White House and Capital on a trip to Washington, D.C.

• Public comment:

Liza Powers, a PC student representing Green Hose, asked council to put up signs and staff the recycling center. Councilwoman Megan Walsh gave an enthusiastic, “Amen!” Powers also pointed out a plastic water bottle Cannon was using.

Betty Campbell asked for code enforcement to clean up derelict cars.

• Executive session lasted 38 minutes, addressing a legal matter regarding Reservoir Road, but no action was taken.

• During Council reports and recommendations, Walsh asked for council to implement a strategic planning session, which she learned of during municipal association training, so everyone would be on the same page when making decisions for the city. Cannon pushed back at the notion, as duplicating work.

“I push (projects) in front of you to make an informed decision,” he said.

A representative of the municipal association will be asked to present the idea to council.

• The following employees were recognized for their years of service: Renee Morrow (finance director) - 15 years; Ryan Garrett (fire department, captain) - 10 years; Crystal Roberts (assistant police chief) – 20 years; Brison Taylor (water/sewer supervisor) – 5 years; and Ashley Rochester (business license) – 5 years.

• City Council approved the following proclamations: April as Fair Housing Month; March as American Red Cross Month, Disabilities Awareness Month and Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.