Clinton City Council meets tonight

Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:27am Vic MacDonald
Clinton City Council will consider a Connectivity Study at its meeting tonight (March2).

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center on North Broad St. The meeting is open to the public. 

Blake Sanders, of Studio Main, will discuss with council a plan to include bicycle, pedestrian, and greenway planning, streetscape surveys, multi-modal transportation, and municipal funding. Sanders says he is not a stranger to Clinton, having worked previously on the Miller Fork Trail and landscape/architectural projects at Presbyterian College.

Studio Main LLC is located in Pelzer.

In other business the council will designate April as Fair Housing Month; and March as American Red Cross Month, Disabilities Awareness Month and Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month. Council will recognize employees for their years of service.

Council hear a presentation about the Census, consider purchases of a wood chipper and repairs to sewer lines on Gary St., and will receive administrative reports about a Monarch Butterfly Project, budget workshop schedule, Vance Park and projects.

Council will consider the Reservoir Road in a closed, executive session.

 

