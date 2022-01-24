Clinton City Council
WORKSHOP TONIGHT, and District 56 board - PDFs.
The Clinton City Council will have a called meeting tonight (Jan. 24). This is what they will talk about:
AGENDA
MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CLINTON
Mayor – Bob McLean
Danny Cook – Ward 1
Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2
Robbie Neal – Ward 3
Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4
Mayor Pro-Tem – Ronnie Roth – Ward 5
Megan Walsh – Ward 6
Interim City Manager – Rebecca Vance
Work Session
Monday, January 24, 2022 5:00 PM
P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers
M. S. Bailey Municipal Center
- 211. N. Broad Street
MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY
MAY BE VIEWED ON CITY OF CLINTON’S FACEBOOK
@CITYOFCLINTONSC
https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc .
1 Meeting called to order by Mayor McLean
2. Invocation – Councilmember Cook.
3. Pledge of Allegiance.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION
1. One contractual matter regarding the Recreation Complex.
2. Two personnel matter regarding the Office of the City Manager.
(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)
5. CITY COUNCIL to authorize THE CITY MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH BURTON TREE & LAND FOR TREE REMOVAL ON WEST CORPORATE DRIVE.
6. CITY COUNCIL to discuss UPCOMING PROJECTS AND MEETINGS.
1. 2021 Audit
2. Façade Grants
3. Review costs estimates for Recreation Complex from WK Dickson
7. ADJOURN
THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.