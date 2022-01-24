WORKSHOP TONIGHT, and District 56 board - PDFs.

The Clinton City Council will have a called meeting tonight (Jan. 24). This is what they will talk about:

AGENDA

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF CLINTON

Mayor – Bob McLean

Danny Cook – Ward 1

Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2

Robbie Neal – Ward 3

Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4

Mayor Pro-Tem – Ronnie Roth – Ward 5

Megan Walsh – Ward 6

Interim City Manager – Rebecca Vance

Agenda

Work Session

Monday, January 24, 2022 5:00 PM

P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers

M. S. Bailey Municipal Center

211. N. Broad Street

MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY

MAY BE VIEWED ON CITY OF CLINTON’S FACEBOOK

@CITYOFCLINTONSC

https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc .

1 Meeting called to order by Mayor McLean

2. Invocation – Councilmember Cook.

3. Pledge of Allegiance.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. One contractual matter regarding the Recreation Complex.

2. Two personnel matter regarding the Office of the City Manager.

(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)

5. CITY COUNCIL to authorize THE CITY MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH BURTON TREE & LAND FOR TREE REMOVAL ON WEST CORPORATE DRIVE.

6. CITY COUNCIL to discuss UPCOMING PROJECTS AND MEETINGS.

1. 2021 Audit

2. Façade Grants

3. Review costs estimates for Recreation Complex from WK Dickson

7. ADJOURN

THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.