The Clinton Chronicle is SC’s best small newspaper

Results from a very different South Carolina Press Association news contest and annual convention are in, and Clinton’s hometown newspaper for 120 years walks away with a top honor.

The General Excellence, under 3,500 circulation: 1st Place Winner is, The Clinton Chronicle.

Weekly newspapers submitted 2 issues - one issue chosen by the newspaper from a designated month; and one issue from a week designated by the Press Association contest committee. There are 36 newspapers in this category (weeklies under 3,500 circulation).

The GE issues on which The Chronicle was judged were March 20th & August 7th, 2019.

“This, certainly, is the highlight of my professional career,” Editor Vic MacDonald said. “Our readers and advertising partners push us each day to deliver a quality product in a very challenging news environment.”

The newspaper also won 3 individual awards in the 2020 contest:

• Column Writing, 1st place, Brian Whitmore, publisher: “That’s where I come from”; “Fried chicken lovers”; “Clinton City time to lead”.

• Short Story, 2nd place, “Hinged High Heel,” Vic MacDonald, editor; and

• Pictorial (All Weeklies in South Carolina), 3rd place, PC cheerleader in silhouette, Vic MacDonald.

“The Chronicle is consistently recognized among the best papers in the state,” said Publisher Brian Whitmore. “General Excellence recognizes our entire staff for their efforts as a team.”

The Clinton Chronicle won 2nd Place General Excellence in 2018; and 3rd Place General Excellence in 2016 and 2015, in its category.

Vic MacDonald has received 32 individual or group awards with The Chronicle since joining the paper in February, 2012. He became The Editor in January, 2016.

He has worked at seven newspapers in South Carolina — Bishopville, Camden, Greenwood, Florence, Newberry, Manning, and Clinton — in a 45-year career. A Newberry College graduate, he also has been public information director for the Newberry County School District, and an English-Creative Writing Teacher and Yearbook adviser at Newberry High School. He and his wife, Pat Little MacDonald, live in Laurens.

Brian Whitmore has been Publisher of The Clinton Chronicle since January, 2018. He came to The Chronicle as a graphic designer in 2016.

Whitmore has 25 years experience working most every facet of the newspaper business. He’s worked for daily and weekly papers in Union, Spartanburg and Beaufort. He was a founding member of the Union County News.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate, Whitmore has won more than 25 awards for his writing. He and his wife, Jane, have a daughter, Lydia, and live in Laurens County.

The South Carolina Press Association will conduct a “virtual convention” on Sept. 17. The in-person convention was delayed until Sept. 18-19 in Myrtle Beach, and then canceled because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 15 daily and 83 weekly newspapers in South Carolina. The South Carolina Press Association was founded in 1852.